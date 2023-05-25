May 20th was World Bee Day, and Franklin can proudly state that it has its own bee supply company.
Pete Zook’s Cypress Bee Supply has been open as a retail store for a little over a year, and his business is booming. Located at the end of a well-graveled lane a half-mile out from Stevenson Road, Cypress Bee Supply sells every beekeeping tool and accessory that exists; from hats, suits, and gloves for all sizes, including children, to beehives.
Although the retail store has been open only a little over a year, Zook has been doing a brisk national wholesale business for six years. “Right off the top of my head, I have resellers in North Carolina, Michigan, and Ohio mostly,” said Zook, “and I work regularly with a beekeeping group in Louisville.”
His big sellers are beehives and nucs, or nucleus colonies, for those uninitiated in beekeeping lingo. Installing nucs is currently considered the best method for starting or growing bee colonies. A nuc consists of a small colony of bees created from a larger one. It is centered on a queen bee. She is the nucleus of a colony but also contains worker and drone bees, brood frames, honey frames, and some stored honeycomb. Beekeepers utilize nucs in different ways: to begin a new colony, to grow a colony, or to introduce a queen to a colony that doesn’t have one.
A bee nuc consists of a stack of two or more frames with five frames being the standard selection. Zook offers 5-frame, 8-frame, and 10-frame options. The outer two frames store honey and pollen, and the inner frames contain the brood of bees including the queen. After purchase, a customer can take the frames from the nuc and place them directly into the hive.
Zook does not offer bee “packages,” which are boxes of bees, usually around three pounds, containing 10 to 12 thousand bees that are not yet colonized and have no queen. “We only sell nucs,” said Zook, “with an already working colony with a queen.”
Zook constructs the nucs in his shop, with help from his sons, Albert and Moe. They also build beehives, which come in eight-frame and ten-frame sizes.
“A lot of customers want to put their own beehive together,” said Zook, “so we also offer the wooden components separately. We sell the hives painted or unpainted, assembled or unassembled.”
Inside his shop, Zook has a framed nuc placed under glass. Moe and Albert were easily able to point out the queen. “The queen is bigger than the other bees,” said Moe.
When the issue of getting stung by bees comes up, the father and sons shrug it off. Yes, they get stung but it’s no big deal they say. “I’ve been stung a couple of times today,” Zook said. However, he is cautious on behalf of the customer. At the end of the gravel road, at the turn onto his property, he has placed a sign: “Caution: Bee Hive.”
Zook laughed when asked about World Bee Day. “I didn’t even know about it,” he said. “A customer came out this morning and told me it was World Bee Day. But every day is bee day for us.”
Pete Zook’s Cypress Bee Supply is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and the shop is currently running a special on Saturdays only in May and June. They have Queen Bees for sale, first come, first serve.
