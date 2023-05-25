FRANWS-05-25-23 PETE ZOOK

The entrance to Cypress Bee Supply is shown.

 PHOTO BY JANET SCOTT

May 20th was World Bee Day, and Franklin can proudly state that it has its own bee supply company.

Pete Zook’s Cypress Bee Supply has been open as a retail store for a little over a year, and his business is booming. Located at the end of a well-graveled lane a half-mile out from Stevenson Road, Cypress Bee Supply sells every beekeeping tool and accessory that exists; from hats, suits, and gloves for all sizes, including children, to beehives.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.