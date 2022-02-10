Franklin-Simpson High School celebrates 2022 Franklin-Simpson Basketball Homecoming on Friday, Feb. 11 with a boys/girls 13th District varsity basketball doubleheader against the Russellville Panthers. Tip-off time will be at 6 p.m. In between the games, a 2022 Basketball Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned.
The candidates are freshmen: Alex Wix, Kamryn Ray, Breanna Posey and Lyniah Brown; sophomores: Cayleigh Thompson, Ashira Schmucker, Isaiah Rigsby and Tytus Brown; juniors: Mollie Fowler, Jakaya Warfield, Connor Vincent and Gabe Jones; and seniors: Ty Killen, Justin Jones, Aniyah Dunn and Jessica Davenport.
The games and the homecoming ceremony that night will be broadcasted on WFKN Radio as well as on the internet on network one sports dot com.
