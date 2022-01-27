The Simpson County Animal Shelter recently benefitted with an influx of monetary donations due to a recent Internet campaign.
Actress Betty White, who died in late December, was an advocate of rescuing and rehabilitating animals. One of the ways she supported animals was through her “Bet’s Pets” fan club donating dues to animal rescue charities. Last Monday, Jan. 17, would have been White’s 100th Birthday.
To honor her love for animals, fans began donating to animal shelters around the world as a part of the viral Internet #BettyWhiteChallenge.
The Simpson County Animal Shelter raised nearly $1,000 within the time span of one afternoon. In addition, four dogs received sponsorship in White’s name decreasing their adoption fee costs to $45 each.
“We are always so appreciative of donations we receive to help us take care of the animals in our care while we work diligently to find them adoptive homes or rescue commitments,” Jennifer Sturm, who serves as a volunteer marketing coordinator and adoption advocate for The Friends of the Shelter, said. “We embraced the Betty White Challenge and so did our community. In a few short hours, we had four dogs sponsored and an additional $900 donated to us in Betty White’s memory.”
Sturm added that donations are still flowing in most likely pushing the number of funds raised as part of the challenge to over the estimated $1,000 mark.
“Betty’s love of animals also inspired someone to hand me $20 to buy breakfast biscuits for the dogs. Shelter employee Michael Gregory has a habit of sharing a bite of his breakfast biscuit with the dogs every morning,” Sturm said. “When the 16 kennels are at capacity, Michael’s biscuit doesn’t go far. Thanks to this fun donation, they will all enjoy a bigger bite and Michael may actually get a bite himself.”
Sturm said that not everyone is able to help through adopting, however, individuals can give assistance to the local animals by providing sponsorships and donations to the medical care fund.
“The $45 sponsors any shelter animal which helps them be adopted or receive a rescue commitment quicker,” Sturm said. “The medical fund helps provide care that is needed to treat skin conditions and a variety of infections that we often find upon intake. Thanks to The Fix Foundation, every single dog and cat leaves the shelter spayed-neutered, heartworm tested, vaccinated, wormed, microchipped and started on flea-tick-heartworm preventative. The adoption fees are essentially their vetting. Sponsorships partially cover the adoption fee.”
For more information about how to adopt, sponsor a shelter animal or donate to the medical fund is at the shelter’s website simpsoncokyanimalshel ter.org. The current adoptable pets can be seen at the PetFinder page for The Friends of the Shelter at foss.petfinder.com. The shelter has active Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts.
