Ally Clay and Angel Payne walked out with first-place wins in a regional meeting of the Kentucky Federation of Business and Professional Women (KFBPW) held last month in Madisonville. Clay and Payne will go on to compete at the state conference in June. Ten members of the Franklin Business and Professional Women (BPW) attended. Clay won the prize for Aspiring Professional Candidate and Payne won the Professional Development Program Candidate. Both competed by making speeches.

Clay, 29, is the Director of Operations at the Boys and Girls Club of Franklin-Simpson, Inc. She has been with the organization since 2016. Payne, 21, is a long-time member of the BGC and is currently employed as a Youth Development Coordinator.

