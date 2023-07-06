The old Masonic Lodge building is taking on a new life.
Franklin businessman and property owner Jeremy Estep has become the licensed agent of the historic building and is in the midst of renovating the historic site.
“I bought the building last August,” said Estep, “and Mike Simpson and I started the work in January. I plan to occupy the building within a few months, by the fall of this year at the latest.”
The ground floor of the building has long been used for commercial purposes and will continue in that vein. American Primitives, a popular Franklin store, will remain in its location on the first floor, and the other half of the ground floor, also being renovated, will be occupied by a title company.
The big difference comes with the second and third floors, which will house Estep’s management company upon completion of the renovation. This is an epic transformation because floors two and three have not been in use, according to Estep, for more than forty years. “The second and third floors have just been falling apart,” he said. “They are the reason I wanted the building. My company is out of space. We have about a thousand square feet in the office at 120 North Main. These two upstairs floors will give us 7,200 square feet. There are 3,600 square feet on each floor.”
The three-story structure was built in 1858 for the Masons, also known as the Freemasons, and functioned as a Masonic Temple for many years. From the start the ground floor was used commercially — first as John Claypool’s general merchandising business, and then, in 1888, as T. B. McKenzie and J. G. Brown Grocery.
The second floor was where the Masons met. “The meeting room had a stage with wings and curtains,” said Estep, “and there was a wall that ran the entire length of the second floor and separated the meeting room and the dining area. A small kitchen was on the dining side of the wall, too.”
The separating wall remained until Estep had it removed, but he kept the door. “That door is interesting,” he said, “because it has a peephole. People were only admitted into the meeting room if they were recognized through the peephole.”
The Masons were the minority stockholders until 1893 when they purchased the majority holdings. In the 1920s, the stockholders sold their interest in the building, as they were making plans for a new building. Then the stock market crashed, with its resulting depression, and the former stockholders changed their plans and repurchased the building.
Over the years, the use of the building as a Masonic Lodge dwindled, and from 1927-1930, the building housed an H.G. Hill grocery store.
Estep’s renovation includes removing the plaster from the walls to reveal the original brick. He will also be using the original doors. “We did have to remove all the brick from the front wall, along with the cornice on the front of the building,” said Estep. “But that was the only structural weakness we found. So the front wall has now been reframed, and the brick is sitting on the second floor, waiting for the mason to rebrick the inside of the front wall.”
The brick will be cleaned by walnut shell blasting as opposed to sandblasting, which is a little softer for the brick, according to Estep. “The original floors are also in good shape, and only need to be sanded and polished. Likewise, the stairs to the second and third floors are sound. We’ll just have new treads applied.”
Estep’s management business is rapidly expanding. “When we first bought the building, we were going turn the third floor into two apartments, but when we started counting the number of businesses we’re managing, we realized we need the third floor for offices, too. And with apartments, we would have to put in an elevator, and that is very, very expensive.”
Although Estep is not a member of Franklin Renaissance, he said they were happy about the renovation.
“It’s a win-win project,” Estep said. “The historical society is happy, the city is happy, Renaissance is happy, and I think I’m going to be very happy.”
