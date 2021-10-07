The Franklin-Simpson Garden Club has awarded the October Yard of the Month Award in the category of Residential Gardening — Front Porch Design to Kelly and Jolene Thurman-Bullington on Duers Mill Road in Franklin.
Situated on 1.5 acres of land that has been in the Thurman family for many years, their home is set back from the road, but the Franklin-Simpson Yard of the Month sign at the entrance will let you know that you have arrived at a property that epitomizes country living. A huge front porch invites you to sit in one of the comfy chairs and gaze at the splendor that surrounds you. You will see pumpkins of all shapes, colors, and sizes, gourds, Indian corn, and pots filled with mums and fall décor. Decorated by Ruby Branch Farms, the porch is a delight to the senses. A warm cup of your favorite beverage, a good book, and you may never want to leave!
Jolene admits to being an outdoor person, and both she and Kelly love the peaceful atmosphere of their property. Kelly, who owns a real estate business says he enjoys the drive home from his office as he travels the winding roads that lead to their home. It is the perfect stress reliever. Jolene has added many personal touches to their yard with an antique bathtub holding herbs, lush hydrangeas, and a back porch overlooking their pool that rivals the splendor of the front porch.
Homeowners like the Bullingtons highlight what taking pride in your property can do to enhance Simpson County. Whether you live in the country or the city, have a large porch or a small one, anyone could replicate the fall beauty they have created. They welcome visitors to come and look at their piece of heaven!
Nominations for the November Yard of the Month will also be for fall decorations in the yard and porch. The deadline for nominations is Oct. 20. Applications are on Franklin-Simpson Yard of the Month Facebook page, hard copies at the Goodnight Library or call Debbie Wyatt at 270 223-7831 for more information.
The Franklin-Simpson Garden meets the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. in the Cornerstone Building at Franklin Presbyterian Church. Our October 20th meeting will feature Michelle Estes from the Simpson County Conservation District. She will be speaking on Urban Gardening and highlighting how you can add beauty, reduce heat to your home, and provide food through gardening. Join us at 12:45 p.m. for snacks and fellowship prior to the meeting.
