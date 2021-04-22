The Gallery on The Square fundraiser “Our Amazing Small Town Race” returns this year, with a new virtual format.
The race was first held in 2019, but did not return for a second year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Gallery on the Square Executive Director Lisa Deavers said the race is based on the television show “The Amazing Race,” in which teams get clues for each stop along the race and complete tasks at each stop, all within a time limit.
Deavers said this year’s race in Franklin will be held for seven days beginning May 29, which is the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend. Participants can select which day they want to participate in the race during the seven-day time frame.
She said participating teams have a specialized phone app in which they get clues for their tasks to complete along the route. Teams must prove through the app the tasks have been completed and will have two to three hours to finish the race.
“[Participants] have to do the [race] on foot, you can’t drive to locations,” Deavers said. “It’s a 3 to 4 mile walking distance.”
Deavers said points are awarded based on the number of tasks that are completed. She said the winning team receives a race gnome and a gift basket.
Teams will receive a date to pick-up a race kit when they register.
Assistance is available for teams having difficulty downloading the app.
This year’s race is open to families as well as other teams. The total number of participants is limited to 100.
Race registration is scheduled for April 22 through May 14. The cost to register has not been determined.
Deavers said in 2019 the registration cost was $50 per teams of two-people. However; she said the cost this year may be reduced to $40 to make the event “more family friendly.”
“We know some people are hesitant to travel,” Deavers said. “We’re hoping this will give them something to do over the Memorial Day Weekend as well. It all goes to a good cause to support The Gallery on the Square and our art education programs,” she said.
Deavers said CDC COVID-19 guidelines that are in place at the time of the race will be followed.
She also said she is excited about the race returning this year, but hopes the race can return to its original format in 2022.
“Its been a different year, but we’ve adapted like everyone has,” Deavers said. “We (The Gallery) are doing more community art projects.”
The community art projects include “Art in the Heart of Franklin” and posting of 28 pieces of art work from Simpson County Schools’ students on flag poles in downtown Franklin, that are currently on display.
She said this was the first time in 28 years the Gallery on the Square has not had the “Young Artists Exhibit.”
Deavers said the Gallery is currently the race’s only sponsor, but sponsorships are available. She said the $500 cost to be a sponsor covers the cost for the race app and materials as well as helps fund the Gallery’s programs.
For more information about the race call the Gallery on the Square at 270-586-8055, or go to the Gallery on the Square Facebook page or go on line to www.gallery onthesquare.org.
