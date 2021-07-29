The Simpson County Animal Shelter petio project is inching closer to its fundraising goal.
The PETIO is a large covered structure on a foundation of concrete encompassed by iron fencing planned for the property adjacent to the shelter.
According to Simpson County Animal Shelter volunteer and fundraising coordinator for The PETIO project Jennifer Sturm, the structure will allow for dogs to be safely off-leash with visitors and volunteers.
The area, which will cost an estimated $20,000 will be used for pet adoptions and other shelter-related special events.
Currently the project is halfway to the total funding goal with $10,000.
“We have raised half of our goal — a chunk of that came from a single donor who wants to remain anonymous, but wanted to help and to spur a little bit of excitement,” Sturm said. “I would love to be able to raise the rest of this money by the end of summer.”
Sturm said by fall, the hope is to have enough funds to begin the concrete and construction for the future facility.
“The amount of $10,000 sounds like a lot and it is, but if you break it down that’s 100 people, 100 organizations, 100 businesses donating $100,” Sturm said. “Or 200 people donating $50 or 400 people donating $25. Any of these combinations get us to where we want to go. Every little chunk helps.”
The structure is going to be accessible to the public via a paved walkway constructed of concrete and 12-inch by 12-inch engraved pavers.
A phase two plan is also underway to add a small agility course that the shelter dogs and potentially other dogs in the community can utilize.
“A couple of years ago I started volunteering at the animal shelter and I really truly believe that unless you spend some time there you can’t really realize how things are and how things work,” Sturm said.
The shelter currently has a total of 16 kennels, which means the animal shelter can accommodate 16 dogs at a time.
“Not only am I trying to raise money, I’m trying to raise awareness because many people do not realize we have an animal shelter,” Sturm added.
Individuals who are interested in being involved in the project by providing a construction service or assistance with a fundraiser can contact Sturm at 270-306-9407 or via email jlvsturm@gmail.com.
