Shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, James Chandler ran a brush through his long brown hair and used a pearly table standing mirror as a guide to apply a bubblegum pink lip-gloss shade over his lips, a final touch in his makeup routine before taking the stage.
Chandler wore a dress fit for a New Orleans Mardi Gras celebration — a sleek black top with sheer sleeves toned with a rainbow chandelier style gypsy-fringe bottom and short-heeled black boots to complete the look of India Divine, his stage name.
For Chandler, a former Franklin-Simpson High School graduate, being a part of the first gay pride festival in Franklin felt pivotal and even more so, as he prepared to join drag queen peers in a show on a stage at the F-S Jim Roberts Community Park.
“We have come a long way from when I first came out of the closet,” Chandler said. “Even a long way from living in this city. So, there are always people who will support you. Always.”
Saturday was also the first time that Chandler’s father came to watch a performance.
“That’s a big step, too, to see that support,” Chandler said.
Now at 48, Chandler said looking back the more people he found to identify with, the easier his experience with having personal pride became.
“Love is love and hate will never win,” Chandler said.
A committee of nine local individuals began the planning process for the one-day event a couple of months ago, according to Franklin-Simpson Community Pride Festival Event Coordinator Michael Cantrell.
“I felt like Franklin needed something to celebrate pride,” Cantrell said. “People think it can’t be done in a small town. I’m hoping to achieve unity and everyone standing together.”
The lineup for the day included four bands and three scheduled drag shows featuring local and area performers.
Franklin Presbyterian Church Pastor Daniel Van Beek and his wife, Jennifer, serve on the pride festival committee and setup a vendor booth at the park during the event.
“We got involved with the planning committee and we wanted everyone to know that Jesus loves you and he’s here for everybody,” Daniel Van Beek said.
The church brought over a dozen volunteers and had supplies for a build-your-own colorful pride pin at the booth.
Mid-day, when a small group of protesters entered the park with signs and a megaphone scrutinizing the pride festival, Daniel Van Beek circled the protest group holding a sign in rainbow colored letters stating, “Jesus Loves You.”
“Everyone is made in the image of God and we should love people not hate people,” Daniel Van Beek added. “We are here to support the performers and everyone who is here. It’s important to our church.”
Cantrell noted that prior to the event, the committee began experiencing “push back” from within the community.
“We hired security and we didn’t expect to hire security [as a precaution],” Cantrell said.
Cantrell said the appearance of protesters did not bother him because “they are only speaking their minds like we are speaking ours.”
“We just have to be louder than [the protesters],” Cantrell added.
Among the approximately 35 vendors was the Franklin-Simpson Human Rights Commission, who brought information on sexual harassment in the work place, housing and discrimination and signs of what to look for in possible discriminatory situations.
“We are here because we are the human rights commission and we believe that everybody has the right, we are here to support our community, LGBTQ+,” Franklin-Simpson Human Rights Commission Director Donzella Lee said.
Jimmy Ausbrooks, of Crimson Dove Counseling Services in Franklin, a sponsor of the pride festival, announced his exploratory run for a seat in the U.S. Congress on stage.
“I couldn’t think of a better time or place to announce my exploratory committee for the U.S. Congress,” Ausbrooks said. “I’m hoping that I get your support to help me become the first federally elected gay person from Kentucky in D.C.”
Ausbrooks added that the pride festival is a “momentous event” for Franklin-Simpson.
“As a native of Simpson County this is just an unbelievable day,” Ausbrooks said. “Mental health and the LGBTQ community [goes] hand-in-hand, unfortunately. But I wanted you guys to know that as an openly gay mental health therapist here in Southcentral Kentucky, that my doors are always open.”
Mary Beth Belveal, of Franklin, has been practicing the art of tie dying for decades. Her daughter suggested she setup as a vendor for the festival as a means of meeting new people and to celebrate community pride.
Her tent was hard to miss with vibrant swirling colors on t-shirts draped along the in-and-outside of her area. On the back was a hanging pastel-colored swirled tapestry, one product she was especially proud of because she was unsure of how the piece would turn out when finished.
“All of the colors — and, it’s like Christmas morning when you open [the dyed items] up and you never know what they’re going to look like,” Belveal said of why she loves the art of tie dying. “They are all individual. It’s like eye candy. It does something to my brain. It’s fun and you get to meet people.”
Cantrell said the festival is planned to become an annual event and will be moved to early summer in correlation with the month of June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month.
“I feel like it was an amazing turn out,” Cantrell said. “[The turn out] exceeded my expectations. Pride matters and coming together as a community is important and I feel like that this was a necessary event and I think that if we can iron out the wrinkles, next year can be bigger.”
For more information or to follow pride festival updates, visit the Facebook Page Franklin-Simpson Community Pride.
