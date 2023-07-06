FRANWS-07-06-23 FRANKLIN BPW

Franklin BPW Cathy Hughes installed as state president-elect. Pictured, from left, are parliamentarian, Patti Fallon, Cathy Hughes, and current state president, Gunny White-Schatzke.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

Twenty-six members of Franklin’s Business and Professional Women’s Club (BPW) attended the 99th annual Kentucky Federation of Business and Professional Women (KFBPW) conference in Danville on June 23-24, 2023. The Franklin BPW has over 90 members and is the largest of 14 local BPW organizations in the Kentucky Federation.

Franklin BPW member Cathy Hughes was installed as State President-Elect and Sharon Taylor-Carrillo was inducted as State Executive Assistant. Sherita Jones will serve as the West Region Assistant Director.

