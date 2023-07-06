Twenty-six members of Franklin’s Business and Professional Women’s Club (BPW) attended the 99th annual Kentucky Federation of Business and Professional Women (KFBPW) conference in Danville on June 23-24, 2023. The Franklin BPW has over 90 members and is the largest of 14 local BPW organizations in the Kentucky Federation.
Franklin BPW member Cathy Hughes was installed as State President-Elect and Sharon Taylor-Carrillo was inducted as State Executive Assistant. Sherita Jones will serve as the West Region Assistant Director.
Numerous awards were taken home by the Franklin BPW Club. Angel Payne was the winner of the State Professional Development Program (PD) competition, and Ally Clay represented Franklin BPW and the Kentucky West Region in the Aspiring Candidate category.
The Franklin Club was also recognized at the awards luncheon, receiving the Kentucky Cardinal Award (the Cardinal is a publication of the Kentucky BPW), the Kentucky Professional Women’s Week (KPWW) Large Club Award, the Issues Management/Legislation Award, the Public Relations Award, and the Membership Overall Club Award.
Certificates were also presented to Franklin submissions for Woman of the Year Ally Clay, Woman of Achievement Sarah Tuck, and Businesses Promoting Women Franklin Simpson School System.
The first day of the conference concluded with presenting awards for support of the Kentucky Federation BPW Foundation — a non-profit, charitable, and educational foundation with funds that are held separately from the state BPW funds. Franklin BPW members receiving certificates for their donations were Sharon Taylor-Carrillo, Alice Bailey, Laura Tyree, Cathy Hughes, Marilyn Moffitt, Sherita Jones, Miguel Carrillo, Sylvia Pulliam, Stephanie Downey, Tina Dunn, Lakesha Matthews, Lakisha McCory, Mikaela Estes, Angie Shaneyfelt, Chris McCoy, and Patricia Hojna.
The Foundation Luau fundraiser and donations netted $6,789 in monies for future scholarships, which are given out two times each year—in October and May. This year the scholarship committee gave $8,500 in scholarships for the spring distribution.
Training during the conference was provided by La’Quida R. Smith, Behavioral and Social Sciences Department Chair at Kentucky State University. Smith led a session based on the book, “Dare to Lead: Brave Work, Tough Conversations, Whole Hearts,” by Brené Brown.
The 2023-24 theme was “Shine bright like a diamond.” State President Laura Tyree stated, “I selected this theme because the KFBPW has been supporting the working women of Kentucky through education and advocacy for over a hundred years, and it is time for the KFBPW to shine throughout the state as the go-to organization for supporting equality in the workplace and for serving our communities.”
Franklin BPW members serving as state committee chairs are Aspiring Professional Chair-Ally Clay; Professional Development Chair-Amber Huggins; Membership-Sherita Jones; Media Specialist-Claudia Tyree; 2023 Interim Board Contact-Chris McCoy; 2024 State Conference Contact-Amy Ellis, Suzanne Forshee, and Brownie Bennett.
Several other members will be serving as committee members.
PBW membership is open to anyone (women and men) who are 18 years old and older and support equal rights for women. For information about joining the Franklin BPW, please email FranklinBPW@gmail.com or leave a message on the Franklin Business and Professional Women Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.