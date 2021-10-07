Simpson County is hosting a Hay Bale Trail Contest this fall.
Entry forms and rules are available online on the Franklin-Simpson Tourism Facebook page, at the Simpson County Extension Office, at the Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce office and at the office of the Simpson County Judge/Executive. All entries must be submitted online to tourism@franklinky.info or mailed to Simpson County Tourism, PO Box 737, Franklin, KY 42135.
The deadline is Oct. 10, 2021.
A total of $350 pin prize awarded to winners in three categories including, Best Residential Entry, Best Business Entry and “It’s Fall Y’all Award.”
