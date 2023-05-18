The Fork in the Road. The Cutting Edge of Simpson County. The Glider Weather Vane. The Mercury Capsule Replica. If you haven’t seen these landmarks unique to Simpson County, this summer is your chance!
The Franklin-Simpson garden club has a fun tour planned this year that includes these iconic sculptures plus lovely home gardens in Simpson County. Our theme is “Country Roads: Landmarks and Landscapes” and will take place on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 1-5 pm.
Grab a ticket (if you haven’t purchased one from a garden club member or the Gallery on the Square prior to tour day), for $12 at the Cornerstone Building of the Presbyterian Church, just off the Square on Kentucky Avenue. With ticket and directions in hand, set off on a leisurely country drive to the Sculpture Park on Blackjack Road, cruise by the Fork in the Road and start the home tour.
While strong winds and storms have played havoc with some plants, these homes offer a wheelbarrow of ideas for flower beds and shade gardens. At our first homestead, relax on charming patios and fishing piers, walk over surprise bridges on creek ways plus explore a cave where the legendary Jesse James is rumored to have hidden from a pursuing posse. Don’t know about that, but the homeowner found a coin from the 1800s in there. I’m a believer!
A short distance, as the crow flies, a bit longer by a scenic drive past Hillsdale Church and Cemetery and a few turns on those aforementioned country roads, visit the different levels of patios, meditate in the Memory Garden, and enjoy the view from the fire pit, which is perfect for relaxing at the end of a busy day to watch the sunset.
Heading down Temperance Road toward town, detour into the southern part of East Simpson for a tour of a delightful yard and water feature. Take in the comforting details of nature in this natural setting.
Now meander back to town and take a look at the Kentucky native plants gardens around the Goodnight Memorial Public Library. Several garden club members have participated in this community-enhancing endeavor, making it both lovely and educational.
Thirsty? How about settling back with a cup of Earl Grey tea in an “English” garden right in town before heading home to tell everyone what a fun day you’ve had?
For more information or questions, please call, text or email Olivia Hall at 270-850-7585 or libbyhall@aol.com
