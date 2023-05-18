The Fork in the Road. The Cutting Edge of Simpson County. The Glider Weather Vane. The Mercury Capsule Replica. If you haven’t seen these landmarks unique to Simpson County, this summer is your chance!

The Franklin-Simpson garden club has a fun tour planned this year that includes these iconic sculptures plus lovely home gardens in Simpson County. Our theme is “Country Roads: Landmarks and Landscapes” and will take place on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 1-5 pm.

