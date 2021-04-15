EL Parent Night brought together wonderful people, community organizations, and community businesses, who were there to support the families.
Simpson County Schools held their annual English Learners Family Night on March 30, 2021 to share student successes, parent recognition and programming available to parents through Imagine Language and Literacy.
The night began with a meal from Melanie Abney and the Catering Cats of FSHS. Kristen Scherer from Imagine Language and Literacy for presented the Parent University Program that allows parents to learn English at home. The EL staff held the presentation of awards to the students to honor successes throughout the year.
“Thanks to our parents who will go above and beyond, and to those that Exited EL services, and to Mayra Rodriguez, EL para-educator for translating for parents throughout the meeting, presentation, and door prizes,” Debbie Hughes, Simpson County Schools District EL Coordinator said. “Door prizes for parents and students were made possible by donations from SES PTO, LES PTO and Shelina Smith, our Central Office administrator.
Our thanks to the families for taking time out of their busy nights to learn more on behalf of their child(ren). We appreciate all the support from faculty, staff, and district administrators so that we could pull off such a successful evening! Again, thanks to our village for being there for our students.”
