Country music singer and songwriter, Marty Brown, was announced Feb. 28 as one of the six of the Class of 2022 to be officially inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame. This year’s inductees will include Pete Goble (bluegrass songwriting legend), Paul Yandell (master guitarist), Norah Lee Allen (background vocalist on Grand Ole Opry), Tommy White (accomplished steele guitar player), and Carly Pearce (CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and new member of the Grand Ole Opry).
Brown was on hand at the press conference at the Hall of Fame located in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky where his music career is currently on display. Brown was a recording artist for MCA Records in the early 90s where he recorded three albums: High and Dry (1991) Wild Kentucky Skies (1993), and Cryin’Lovin’ Leavin’ (1994). His most critically acclaimed album to date has been Here’s to the Honky Tonks recorded in 1996 on High Tone Records.
Brown has had success as a hit songwriter for BMI Nashville with songs like Tracy Byrd’s “I’m from the Country”, Perfect Stranger’s “The Hits,” Trace Adkins’ ”When I Stop Loving You,” Brooks & Dunn’ ”It Ain’t Me If It Ain’t You,” and William Michael Morgan’ ”I Pulled a Hank.”
Brown is currently recording an album, an Independent Record Label, and will be performing with his band at The Mint Gaming Hall in Franklin, Kentucky on Saturday, May 28, 2022 for an album release party. Purchase tickets at the Renfro Valley Entertainment Center for a performance after Brown’s Kentucky Music Hall of Fame Ceremony on Oct. 28, 2022 where Brown will perform in concert with Carly Pearce, Kentucky native and future Hall of Fame inductee.
