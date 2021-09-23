The Franklin BPW is currently accepting nominations for the BPW-KPWW (Kentucky Professional Women’s Week Awards). Deadline for all submissions is Friday, Oct. 8 at 12 p.m.
Awards include: Woman of the Year — This is the only award that is restricted to BPW members only.
Anyone in the Franklin community can be nominated for Woman of Achievement, Businesses Promoting Women, Volunteer of the Year, Boss of the Year and Woman of the Day (7).
Two $1,000 Non-Traditional Scholarships are also being distributed.
To nominate someone for any of the awards or apply for a scholarship, see requirements and nomination forms on the Franklin BPW Facebook page. To request any forms or additional information, email FranklinBPW@gmail.com
Fore more information, contact Franklin BPW President Sharon Taylor-Carrillo at 615-319-6531.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.