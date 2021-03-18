Franklin’s own Harristown community is currently celebrating its 25th year anniversary deemed as a Historical District by the National Registry of Historic Places.
The Historic Harristown District is a District operated under the governance of the “LLA” (Legendary Legacy Association) & The City of Franklin. Harristown is Franklin’s primary African American neighborhood that is comprised of a cohesive collection of buildings which convey its significance through the built environment and its historical associations with the individuals who own properties, operate businesses and resided in this specific area. This collection of historic structures formed one of Franklin’s earliest residential neighborhoods during its development period, between 1880 and 1945. The community was deemed a Historic District in 1996 by the National Registry of Historical Places.
The Historic Harristown District recently advanced its mission to enhance, revitalize and develop the livelihood of all individuals who live within and visit the district as a whole in 2019 under the leadership and vision of local native Dylan Holder. Holder who currently serves as the Legendary Legacy Association President and District Director progressed his plan and vision in 2020 by curating a district board to help operate and oversee all district entities and operations. The District currently host fourteen individuals of which Carla Gatewood, Nicole Liberto, Brian Hogg, Peter Williams, Aria Hogg, Christie Finn, Michael Lockhart, Wanda Tuck, Penny Lockhart, Sharon Carrillo, Kenna Richardson, Linda Saffore and Myra Tuck all hold active positions on the board.
The District board and community have major plans in continuing the celebration of its 25th year anniversary enhancement, revitalization and development program for this year and generations to come. The District will continue to release and unveil plans and goals of each phase of the program. The community and board wish to express this as an opportunity to continue celebrating the legacy of those who paved the way and opened doors before them and as a catalyst to introduce and create new avenues of encompassing what true community represents at the forefront with love, family, unity, peace, history, creativity and innovation.
Historic Harristown Hall of Fame
The Historic Harristown District began the year off with a District Inauguration Ceremony that was held on Feb. 22, 2021 at the Greater Taylor Chapel A.M.E Church. The Inaugural Ceremony featured pledges of all 14 district board members into office, an Inaugural address to the district by Director Holder and the highlight of the ceremony which was the special inductions of the Historic Harristown Hall of Fames Inductees. As one of the key and vital aspects of the district boards goals are to celebrate and highlight “Local Legends” who helped shape and create what we now call the Historic Harristown District. Unanimously the entire 14-member board voted to Induct two individuals as the first Inductees into the Hall of Fame.
In memory of the late Virgie Katherine Grainger McCutchen was inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Both Individuals where nominated and voted into agreement for induction due to their diligent work for the empowerment and betterment of civil and human rights in Franklin, KY and surrounding areas locally and regionally. Both women encompass a heart to serve, lead and love through decades of injustice. Both women also served together on the African American Heritage Center Board of Directors where the late Katherine McCutchen held office of Vice President and where Alice Baily currently holds office as President. There are many accolades that each individual inductee holds. To learn more about our “Local Legends” and pioneers please visit www.harristowndistrict.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.