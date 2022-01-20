To quote Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes, Franklin-Simpson High School senior Taylor Harvey “had the time of her life” in competing at the Distinguished Young Woman of Kentucky competition in Lexington during the week of Jan. 3.
“It was easily the best week of my life,” Taylor Harvey said. “I met so many new friends and even my future college roommate! Every girl there was so inspiring and empowering.”
Harvey, who represented Simpson County in the state competition, competed against numerous other ladies from around the state. Along with developing camaraderie and friendships, she won a prestigious award during the competition.
“I won the Jackie Thomas All Heart Award,” Harvey said. “It is an award chosen by the DYW State Committee. They choose a participant that they think best represents a distinguished young woman in all categories. It is more based on spirit and attitude.”
Each DYW county representative brought a “DYW little sister” along to be part of the program. Harvey brought Gracie Herrington, daughter of Josh Herrington and Erin Summers, who dances at All-Starz Dance Academy and they both ride horses together.
Together, they performed a routine and took part in Harvey’s self expression program.
“The Simpson County DYW Committee is so incredibly proud of her,” Jessica Profitt said. “She represented Simpson County well at the state level.”
Harvey wants to see the Simpson County DYW program grow more as there are a lot of talented young ladies that should be taking part.
“To next year’s seniors, get involved,” Harvey said. “This is the best program I’ve ever been involved in. Before getting started, I was scared and anxious due to the uncertainty of it all. After meeting the participants, I knew I wasn’t alone and that we would all be there for each other. Not just that week… but always.”
