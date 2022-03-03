R.E.A.C.H. Franklin KY is hosting a lip-syncing competition on Saturday, April 30 at 203 S. Main St.
The admission price is $10, $15 at the door. Doors for the event open at 5:30 p.m.
• Perform a song that is fun, crowd appealing, and no more than 4 minutes long.
• The best songs for lip-syncing are upbeat tunes that allow for plenty of facial expressions and exaggerated movements. Some slow songs may lend themselves well to being acted out.
• Costumes and props are strongly encouraged.
• Be creative with your props, costumes, choreography, etc. Remember that you are being scored on creativity and appearance, as well as your ability to lip sync.
• Before settling on a song, we suggest you share your idea with the Lip Sync Competition committee to avoid any duplications or complications.
• Bring your cheering section of family and friends and have fun!!
THE RULES
1. The number of acts is limited, so register early!
2. Groups are limited to up to eight people.
3. Each group will assign a designated contact person with whom all communication will take place.
4. Check in between 4:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. on the night of the show.
5. The show begins at 6 PM.
6. Maximum time limit for your performance is 4 minutes.
7. If stage sets or other significant props are used, contestants are allowed two (1) minutes for setup and (1) minutes for tear-down.
8. All songs and performances must be in good taste. Please keep performances PG-13: no excessive vulgar language or inappropriate exposure. Please use clean version of songs. The Lip Sync committee reserves the right to reject your music selection if it is discriminatory against gender, race, sexual orientation, religious preference, and any other offensive context.
9. Each performance must include the use of at least one Prop. If the song being performed is a duet or has multiple primary ‘singers’, each primary singer should use a prop.
10. Your group must supply a high-quality CD or electronic file of your music selection. All music is due to the Lip Sync Competition committee by April 10, 2022.
11. Lip Sync Competition participants agree to allow R.E.A.C.H Franklin & Lincoln Park Community Project to use any likenesses, videos, or photographs taken during your performance for promotional use.
12. Individuals can only compete in one act.
13. Performances will be judged in the following categories:
Lip Sync Abilities
Appearance & Stage Presence
Overall Creativity
Crowd Appeal / Audience Response
R.E.A.C.H Project Fundraising
Each category is given a score of 1 to 10, with 10 being the best, for a total perfect score of 40.
Fundraising will be judged separately
14. All decisions by the judges are final. Rules are subject to change at the discretion of the planning committee — participants will be notified of any changes prior to the event.
For more information, contact Nancy Uhls at 270-223-8783
