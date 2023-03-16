Portland, Tenn. has another champion. Her name is Leah Stradtner.
This Portland High School (PHS) freshman has competed in the Tennessee Regional Braille Challenge three times, and three times she won first place in her age group.
“I took my first Braille Challenge when I was in the sixth grade,” shared Leah, “and I won first place. The next year was Covid, but in 8th grade, I won first place, and this year, in the 9th grade, I won first place.”
The Braille Challenge includes four categories, each lasting fifty minutes. On the national level, students with the top twelve scores in each of the five age groups advance to the final round in June. This year, the Tennessee Regional Braille Challenge was held at the Tennessee School for the Blind (TSB) in Nashville on Feb. 23rd.
“We don’t know yet if Leah will be invited to the nationals,” shared Casey Sloan, the Teacher of Visually Impaired, or TVI, at PHS. “There are a lot of contestants, and they only take 12 nationally from each age group. We’ll know pretty soon.”
Stradtner was born with optic nerve hypoplasia. “It’s a condition that’s caused by an underdeveloped optic nerve, which is located in the back of your eye,” explained Stradtner. “This means the nerve does not connect to the brain—at least not fully. It’s the reason that I’m legally blind.”
Stradtner began studying textures in pre-school. “Learning to identify different textures just by touching them — smooth, rough, or soft, for instance,” said Stradtner.
Sloan explained that tactile sensitivity has to be developed to learn Braille, and by kindergarten, Stradtner was ready.
The study of Braille begins with a Braille cell — a block of wood with six buttons placed in two rows. The buttons represent letters. “The first button on the top left is the letter A,” said Stradtner. “Dots one and two together are the letter B.” Different button combinations also correspond to specific words—for instance, dots one plus four equal the word “can.”
TVI teachers are trained to both read and teach Braille. Sloan said that this was her second hiatus with Stradtner. “I taught her at Wiseman Elementary when she was in first and second grade there, and then I got to work with her again in grades six through nine.”
Stradtner has the identical curriculum as the sighted students at PHS. She uses a device called the Braille Note Pad Plus, which she demonstrates with zeal. Like an iPad in size and functions, it allows her to write essays, read books, compose and receive emails, and features “Bookshare,” an accessible online library for people with print disabilities.
Sloan formats and prints all Stradtner assignments on a Braille printer, pointing out that Braille printing takes a lot more paper. She holds up a sheaf of Braille pages. “This four-question math assignment took 34 pages.”
Sloan received her degree in English from Middle Tennessee State University. Finding herself employed at the Tennessee School for the Blind — “not as a teacher” — she fell in love with the students there. “I enrolled in Vanderbilt and got my Master’s Degree in visual impairment.”
The Braille Challenge was begun in 2000 by the Braille Institute to encourage and promote students’ Braille skills. In 2003, the Institute began partnering with other organizations and formed an advisory committee to make the Challenge accessible to students across the United States and Canada. By 2016, students from every state and six Canadian provinces were competing.
Stradtner described a Braille Challenge Day. “We started out with reading comprehension, which is my favorite, then proofreading, then speed and accuracy. Then we have lunch, and that’s followed by charts and graphs.”
Stradtner thoroughly enjoys the contest day. “It’s a chance to be with people like me. For instance, when I was in the restroom, I met a girl that has the same exact eye condition I do. I ended up talking to her mom, and we exchanged email addresses.”
Stradtner is also enthusiastic about her various experiences at TSB. “I went to a summer camp at TSB last year and did all the sports, that was probably the sorest week I’ve ever had. But in my heart, I felt like I was home.”
Stradtner’s family is a big one, which she describes as “awesome.” It consists of her dad, a step-mom (who is “awesome”) an older brother, and four younger sisters. “I’m the next to oldest,” she shares, “and the youngest, Mallory, is nine months old. All she really wants to do is squeal.”
When asked what her favorite activity is, there is no hesitation. “Reading.”
Her current book is “The Secret Life of Bees” by Sue Monk Kidd, and she’s checking out other books by the same author. “She showed up a couple of weeks ago reading ‘Moby Dick,’ ” said Sloan, “and she loved it.”
Stradtner envisions being a teacher for the visually impaired — “a TVI like Ms. Sloan.”
But she’s keeping her options open. With friends from every state in the nation, Leah Stradtner knows she could end up anywhere, doing anything.
After all, she’s just getting started, and she’s winning every contest.
