Jo Ann Gore seems unfazed by the steady stream of visitors to her house. The inevitable result of being the contact person for Ronnie McDowell’s performance on March 11th — the first concert to be held at Portland’s newly-opened Temple Theater. Because of Gore’s role as manager of ticket sales and publicity, her name and phone number have been plastered all around the town.
She is first cousin to country music star Ronnie McDowell, and she has always managed his appearances in Portland. She calls it “helping out,” which is what the McDowell family members do for each other. The examples are numerous.
After Gore’s mother died in 1993, Jerry McDowell, one of Ronnie’s brothers, moved in with Gore so she wouldn’t be alone. They’ve been roommates ever since. “I’m two years older than Ronnie,” said Jerry, who is also the father of Portland’s Vice-Mayor, Jody McDowell.
Now it’s Gore’s turn to do the caregiving because since Sept. 1st, 2022, Jerry McDowell’s life has been on a rollercoaster.
Gore elaborated. “On Sept. 1st, Jerry was at the Masonic Lodge when he had a stroke brought on by a brain aneurysm. On the heels of that, he had a heart attack, pneumonia, and a blood infection.”
Jerry notes that the people at the Masonic Lodge probably saved his life, quickly calling for Emergency Services, which rushed him to Skyline Hospital. “He shook hands with death a few times since September 1st,” said Gore. “But he’s coming along now, and his mind is perfect.”
But the rollercoaster ride wasn’t over, there was a final indignity. “I was being macho, trying to pull a shirt over my head,” Jerry recalled, “and I lost my balance, fell onto the dresser, and broke my neck.”
He is getting better. “A cousin takes me to the First Baptist Church three times a week, and I walk the track.”
Another example—McDowells help each other out.
Ronnie McDowell and his brothers and sisters grew up in Portland, but Jo Ann Gore was raised in Orlinda, 11.7 miles west of Portland. She attended East Robertson High School in Cross Plains. “My mother was a McDowell,” she explained, “and after I got out of school, we moved to Portland. That was in 1970, and I’ve been here ever since.”
Gore said the idea for McDowell’s performance at the Temple Theater came from Larry Collins, a close friend of the McDowell family and a legendary mover and shaker in Portland. Collins was intricately involved in the restoration of the Temple Theatre and several years ago asked McDowell to do the first concert in th theatre once it opened.
“But when Larry Collins passed away,” Gore recalled, “I told Ronnie that the concert probably wouldn’t happen.”
She was wrong about that.
A few months ago, Gore got a call from former Portland Mayor Ken Wilbur, who is on the Temple Theatre Restoration Committee. He asked her if Ronnie might be willing to do the first concert. “I was thrilled,” said Gore. “Because I knew what the answer would be. And I was right. He said he would be honored.”
In former times, Ronnie McDowell’s Portland appearances took place in a variety of venues, according to Jerry McDowell, such as Top o’ the Ridge, which was an entertainment venue in the past, the Southern Occasions Event Center, Richland Park, and the high school.
“A lot of times, Ronnie brought along other artists,” added Jerry, “like Tom T. Hall. And he brought Bill Anderson with him to the high school one time.”
Gore said that Ronnie was not the only noteworthy talent in the McDowell family. “There were nine siblings — four sisters and five brothers. They were a talented bunch.”
Musical ability was passed along to the next generation as well. Ronnie, Jr., known as Ronnie Dean, is McDowell’s drummer and road manager. Ronnie’s other son, Tyler Dean, sings in McDowell’s shows and is releasing his own CDs. And Jody, Portland’s Vice Mayor and Jerry’s son, played piano on the road with his uncle for fifteen years.
“Chris McDowell, who was my brother, and Ronnie Dean were in a band called “Six Shooter” when they were young—about fourteen years old,” said Jody. “They had a record deal with Curb Records.”
Jody McDowell related that the very first Ronnie McDowell band was called “Patch”—in honor of Portland strawberries—and consisted of Ronnie and Ricky, the youngest McDowell brother, as singers and musicians.
“However, Ronnie was the only McDowell who also became an artist,” Gore said, pointing to a framed painting on the wall — a historical rendering of Five Chefs Restaurant. “That’s my favorite, so he gave it to me.”
Gore says she talks to Ronnie every day. “When he agreed to do this concert at the Temple Theatre, I asked him if he wanted me to be involved, and he said ‘of course! I want you to handle the ticket sales!’ ”
The evening concert sold out almost immediately, and Gore added a 2 p.m. matinee, and sold another full house.
The first of the Saturday concerts had all the flavors a Ronnie McDowell concert is known for, with the addition of extra McDowells. Jodie McDowell joined the band on keyboard, son Tyler Dean performed his new release, “I Only Want Love With You,” and nephew Chris soloed on the classic, “Nobody Answers When I Call Your Name.”
Before the matinee concluded, McDowell told the audience, “Today’s concert, in this gorgeous, renovated Temple Theatre, would never have happened without my cousin, Jo Ann Gore. We call her Sergeant Carter because she won’t let anyone in without a ticket!”
He also said that his older brother Jerry would be attending the evening concert, sitting down front on the first row.
And Jo Ann Gore admitted that for Jerry, the ticket was free.
