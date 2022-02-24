Simpson County has applied for state funds to support local economic growth.
The county is estimated to receive $27,999 as part of the $5.3 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), according to Simpson County Tourism Executive Director Amy Ellis.
In a Feb. 2 release, Governor Andy Beshear and Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry announced the rescue plan funds eligibility for state marketing groups.
Ellis said Simpson County Tourism plans to use the recovery funds to increase the exposure of Franklin and Simpson County to travelers and those making travel plans.
“The grant that Simpson County Tourism may receive from the state will be used to promote Franklin and Simpson County in several ways,” Ellis said. “With the decline in travel due to the pandemic our funding took a hard blow. This grant money will enable Simpson County Tourism to be involved in marketing programs that we were not going to be able to afford. We are revamping the Simpson County Tourism website, creating a video of Franklin and its attractions and we will be launching on online marketing campaign for Franklin and Simpson County in the spring.”
Distribution to each organization is based on county shares of the overall tourism and economic impact reports that were filed in 2019, Ellis added.
“Kentucky is a destination for so many great art experiences, and it’s important that this industry has the support it needs to continue to attract travelers from around the globe,” Gov. Beshear said in the release. “Tourism and arts are huge economic drivers in our commonwealth, and now is our time to invest to ensure Kentucky remains a leader.”
According to the release, more than 150 tourism and destination-marketing organization in the state are eligible to receive funding for local economic industries.
