When Lacey Phillips, the director of the Franklin-Simpson High School (FSHS) Family Resource and Youth Service Center (FRYSC), refers to her program, it sounds like “Frisky.”
Of course, it’s spelled FRYSC, and as adorable as the name sounds, the program is a monster.
But in a good way.
The FRYSC program was established as part of the historic Kentucky Education Reform Act of 1990, and its mission is to help academically at-risk students succeed in school by eliminating barriers to learning.
The school-based centers are funded by the state but are tasked to forge partnerships in their communities. The FSHS center exemplifies that goal—it is stacked with supplies and boxes of clothing. “We get donations from everywhere,” said Phillips. “The students call my office a mini-Walmart. I have every school supply there is, such as paper, pens, and markers. We also provide clothing, like pants and jeans, shirts, socks, and shoes. We keep snacks and hygiene items if a student should need them. And,” she added, opening a closet door, “we even have prom dresses.”
Phillips explained that there are FRYSC programs in all Franklin schools. “The elementary school programs focus a little more on family involvement,” she said. “In middle and high school, more attention is given to the individual student, but may fan out to the family.”
Under its state mandate, the Franklin FRYSC coordinators work with other community agencies. “For instance, we work on the backpack program, which is officially a Community Education project,” said Phillips. Another successful FRYSC collaboration is “Build a Bed,” which links Franklin’s Lions Club with the FSHS woodworking classes. “We organize the enterprise, they build the beds, and when they’re finished, we give the recipients everything they need for sleep,” said Phillips, “from the bed to the sheets, pillows, and blankets.”
The program also coordinates with other community organizations to fulfill needs for Christmas and Thanksgiving. “We ‘gave Christmas’ to 200 students and their families this year,” said Phillips, “and we gave out about 150 Thanksgiving baskets with turkey, dressing, sides, and trimmings.”
Phillips added that students who sign up for the Christmas and Thanksgiving programs receive points to be eligible, which are earned by working on other community service projects or by taking classes taught by FRYSC coordinator. These include bread-making, couponing, or financial management. “So we’re teaching them to give back along the way,” said Phillips.
A new program was initiated this year in partnership with Franklin-Simpson’s Community Education Leadership Alumni. “It was a six-month project called ‘Tomorrow’s Leaders,’ ” said Phillips. “We took our students to different professional locations in the county. For example: agricultural centers and medical centers. We also had a Western Kentucky University (Western) Day where professors spoke to our kids about the professions that interested them. And we closed out the six months with a trip to Washington, D.C. so they could see the government in action and meet the Kentucky senators.”
According to the Kentucky.gov website, the FRYSC program has existed for thirty years, and more than 850 Family Resource and Youth Services Centers provide for the needs of Kentucky children, youth, and families in approximately 1,200 schools.
Growing up in Cumberland County, Phillips saw the beginning of the FRYSC program first-hand. “I was in the first grade, and the new FRYSC coordinator was a family friend,” said Phillips. “I saw the difference she made in people’s lives, the cool programs she brought into the school, and I just loved her job.”
Accordingly, Phillips majored in social work at Western, graduating in 2006. She started out working with the elderly. “I loved that,” said Phillips, “but I always knew I wanted to be in the schools.” Moving to Franklin, she became a FRYSC coordinator and has served at both the elementary and high school levels.
Phillips pointed out that the program at FSHS is unique. “No two county FRYSC programs look alike,” she said. Every two years, she asks parents and students to take a survey. “In the last survey, the students asked us to help with college prep and career choices, so we started a program to assist with applications, essays, and financial aid forms,” she said. The FRYSC office also brings speakers into the school from outside organizations to educate students about important issues. “Just yesterday, a paramedic from Bowling Green came to the school to speak on the dangers of fentanyl and the risks of vaping, for instance,” she said. “We arranged that.”
One issue that lands on the FRYSC plate is homelessness. There are more homeless families post-Covid. “There was Covid funding that helped people, and suddenly that funding’s gone,” noted Phillips. “So, our office is kind of a central hub. We link people in need with resources like the Good Samaritan, Community Action, and the churches.”
The state-wide FRYSC program is funded through the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, and Phillips writes a grant for it every two years. “I track every item given and every student we help,” said Phillips. “Like all FRYSC coordinators, I want to be sure to maintain our funding.”
The Franklin Elementary FRYSC coordinator is Lucinda Eversman, and Lori Honshell oversees the Simpson Elementary and Lincoln Elementary programs. Constance Blane is the Middle School coordinator.
There is no supervisor. They work as a team. “Almost all of the 120 counties in Kentucky have a FRYSC program,” said Phillips, “and we all work together. Each county program is a bit different, but we share the things that are the most successful. All over Kentucky, FRYSC coordinators pool their efforts to help kids be successful in school.”
Married to Jason Phillips, the Simpson County Extension Office Ag Agent, Lacey Phillips plans to be a FRYSC coordinator for a long time. “I love this job,” she said. “I really can’t imagine doing anything else.”
