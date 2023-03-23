FRANWS-03-23-23 CHIP ARNOLD

Chip Arnold

 PHOTO BY JANET SCOTT

In 1968, Portland resident Henry O. (Chip) Arnold, III, did not look like a success story in the making.

Growing up in Nashville, Tenn., Chip graduated from Hillsborough High School and headed off to the University of Tennessee (UT) in Knoxville. “I flunked out,” he says with no apparent embarrassment. “I was doing the hippie thing for a couple of years.”