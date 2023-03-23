In 1968, Portland resident Henry O. (Chip) Arnold, III, did not look like a success story in the making.
Growing up in Nashville, Tenn., Chip graduated from Hillsborough High School and headed off to the University of Tennessee (UT) in Knoxville. “I flunked out,” he says with no apparent embarrassment. “I was doing the hippie thing for a couple of years.”
Before this, Chip Arnold’s relationship with his parents had been tumultuous. Buddy and Bernie Arnold, his mother and father, were legendary pioneers of the music and theatre department at Lipscomb University and well-known in the Nashville arts community at large. Both parents wrote for the Nashville Tennessean, and Lipscomb even named a performing arts hall for them.
But when Arnold returned home after his foray into college life at UT, he was adrift. His father had been cast as Don Quixote in Nashville’s production of “Man of La Mancha” and asked the director for a favor — to cast his son in the show.
“He threw my dad a bone,” said Arnold, “so I played Paco, the Muleteer. And that was the beginning of a turnaround for me.”
Two things happened during that production: Arnold began to see his father differently, and he became intrigued with acting. “I watched my dad and saw the respect he gave to everyone,” said Arnold, “and I began to study acting. I thought it was something I might be able to do.”
Arnold landed a role in a film called “Payday,” starring Rip Torn, and did some local dinner theater, then decided he needed training. Offered a scholarship at Pepperdine University in California, he accepted and spent two years there—”honing my craft,” he said.
He came home to Nashville and spent the next two years as a working actor, including being Captain Jerry for Opryland’s Showboat Show in 1974 and 75.
During this period, Arnold snagged a part in the movie, “Framed,” which starred Joe Don Baker and John Marley. Arnold’s scene was shot at the old Nashville jail, which still housed prisoners. “My sole job was to hold Marley so he could be slapped around,” wrote Arnold in a blog post. “But in the first rehearsal, my nerves got the best of me. I grabbed Marley but fell over backward, onto the mattress they had on the floor. Marley got up and said, ‘That SOB is trying to kill me.’ I was humiliated.”
Arnold felt the need to develop as an actor. “I felt like Pepperdine was an apprenticeship, and I wanted a conservatory. So I went to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and got my Master’s of Fine Arts. They had a tremendous program, a professional Repertory Theater. Actors from New York and Chicago made guest appearances in our season and students were cast alongside them. I was in ‘The Crucible,’ and ‘Equus,’ for instance.”
After receiving his degree, he was hired by Nashville’s Advent Theater, the first professional actor’s equity theater in the city. “I was in almost every play we produced,” he recalled. “Advent Theater lasted for two years, and then the funding dried up. We had guest actors from all over—and the audience was great—lots of seasoned theater lovers as well as newcomers. It showed me that there was a hunger in Nashville for theater, but not enough to sustain it at that point.”
Arnold continued to appear on all the Nashville stages with Mac Pirkle’s Southern Stage Productions, the Tennessee Repertory Theater, the Nashville Repertory Theater, the Shakespeare Festival, Studio 10, and the Children’s Theater.
He also did a movie with Cissy Spacek in the 1980s called “Marie,” based on the story of the whistle-blower who exposed Governor Ray Blanton’s corruption. “I played the reporter who followed her around,” he laughed.
Arnold’s acting merged with writing naturally, beginning with screenplays, then stage plays, and finally, books. “One was a non-fiction book called ‘Kabul 24,’ which is also a documentary directed by Ben Pearson and narrated by Jim Caviezel about the capture of eight hostages by Osama bin Laden just before 9/11. I wrote the narration for the documentary as well.”
Arnold wrote a second documentary on Billy Graham called “God’s Ambassador.”
He just published “Singer of Israel,” the third novel in a five-book series. The collection is called “The Song of Prophets and Kings,” and tells the saga of three prophets and three kings. Book one, “A Voice Within the Flame,” tells the story of the prophet Samuel. Book two, entitled “Crown of the Warrior King,” continues the saga as Saul is chosen to be the King of Israel.
“Then I introduce David in book three — ‘Singer of Israel,’ ” said Arnold. “It’s about the rise of David, his popularity after he killed Goliath. Then book four is called ‘The Fugitive King’ because David is on the run. King Saul wants to kill him.”
Arnold became interested in historical Biblical fiction by performing one-man shows on David, Jesus, and Paul. Then he wrote a play called ‘The Mighty Have Fallen,’ which his father produced and directed at Lipscomb, about the relationship between Saul and David. “That started the idea of this book series. I talked to a friend — an Old Testament professor at Belmont — who gave me a list of books that would be helpful, and I started writing.”
Finding a publisher was very difficult, said Arnold. “First you have to find an agent,” he said. “I was introduced to a man named Brian Mitchell, at WTA Media and he was a believer in the big sense of the word, but also in me.”
Mitchell began sending out Arnold’s manuscript, racking up the proverbial rejections. “Once I told him, ‘if you want to throw in the towel, do it,’ and he said, ‘keep your towel. I’m in.’ ”
Mitchell found Whitefire Publishing in Maryland, a publishing house owned by David and Roseanna White. They were interested in historical fiction, read Arnold’s manuscript of the first book and bought the first three volumes with an option for the final two.
Then came what Arnold called “the brutal part of the story.”
“Rosanna White, the owner of Whitefire, was my editor, a highly successful romance novelist. She took me to task,” Arnold said. “She gave me two paragraphs of good things about my book, and six pages of notes. I spent five weeks holed up in front of my computer. I didn’t go anywhere. But we did it, and by ‘we’ I mean my editor and me. When I sent it back to her, she said, ‘you did everything I asked you to do.’ ”
Arnold also has a contemporary novel coming out called ‘The Mercy Seat.’ which has been picked up by a different publisher. “It’s set in the inner city,” said Arnold. “The hero is a retired military chaplain who’s now the pastor of a little church called The Mercy Seat. Then some very bad things happen, and it becomes a suspense thriller.”
Arnold saved his celebrity news for the end. “Next week, on March 24th,” he said, “a documentary film I wrote about Whitney Houston will be coming out. It’s called ‘I Go to the Rock.’ About two years ago, the producer called me and asked if I wanted to write it. I said, ‘Heck, yeah.’ And now it’s here.”
And one more thing: last summer Arnold appeared in the play, “The Hiding Place,” based on the story of Corrie Ten Boom’s miraculous survival from the Nazis. The highly acclaimed presentation, held at Nashville’s Rabbit Room Theater, was filmed, and will be released in theaters in August of 2023. Arnold played numerous characters in the production. Jeff Ellis of Broadway World, wrote, “Henry O. Arnold displays his versatility as an actor by believably becoming one character after another…”
At the age of 73, Arnold’s career is taking off. So how does he feel about that?
“Well, I guess if you do something long enough, you finally figure it out,” he joked but then added, “I chalk it up to God’s faithfulness.”
Henry O. “Chip” Arnold lives happily with his wife, Kay, in Portland, Tennessee. “She’s a hometown Portland girl,” he says. For more information about Chip Arnold’s upcoming publications and events, log onto his website at Henry O. Arnold — Writer, Actor, Storyteller.
