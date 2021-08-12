Ruby Branch Farms has officially opened it sunflower patch for the third consecutive season.
This is the first year the flower field has been designed as a 3-acre maze, according to Ruby Branch Farms owner Laney Snider.
Snider said there are currently five different stations “hidden” throughout the maze that can be used for photo opportunities.
Snider noted that the sunflower season is short and the field is only expected to last in bloom for approximately 2 to 3 weeks.
“We love sharing our farm with the community and providing safe and fun activities for families especially during the COVID-19 time,” Snider said.
The cost to enter is $5 per person (ages 3 and under are free) or $25 per session for professional photographers.
An on-site photographer is available for bookings in advance by visiting www.rubybranchfarms.com
Bouquets of flowers, Chaney’s Dairy Barn ice cream and farm raised Lake Spring beef items are also available to purchase.
The farm is hosting a Fall Opening Day on Saturday, Sept. 4 and its annual Mums for Moms event on Oct. 2 at 10 a.m.
Ruby Branch Farms is located at 780 Lake Spring Road in Franklin. The farm is open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
