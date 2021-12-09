The winner of the Franklin Simpson Yard of the Month for Outdoor Lighting Holiday Decorating is the home of Bobby Joe and Ginny Moody on West Cedar Street. This is an historic house constructed around 1889 on a lot that cost $100. One unique feature is a fireplace built from the bricks of Franklin’s old ice house.
Ginny has used garlands of green tied with large red bows over the front door, privacy fence, and pergola-topped patio. Soft lights twinkle from their Christmas trees and around their flower beds and koi pond. The floodlights illuminate the house in a warm, cheerful glow projecting a classic Christmas card effect! Old Glory, our flag, waves reverently to remind us of our freedom and brave soldiers. We were privileged to tour their gorgeously decorated home and it was a magical moment. When asked for the best words to describe their residence of 47 years, Bobby Joe and Ginny both said, “It’s home!”
The Franklin Simpson Yard of the Month Committee will be taking a break, but will return in April. March the 20th will be the deadline for residential or public garden landscaping. Applications are on the Franklin Simpson Yard of the Month Facebook page or call Debbie Wyatt at 270-223-7831 for more information. The Franklin-Simpson Garden Club meets the third Wednesday of most months at 1:30 p.m. in the Cornerstone Building at Franklin Presbyterian Church. Everyone is welcome to attend.
