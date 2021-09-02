The inaugural Summer Vibes Music Festival brought eight regional bands to Franklin over the weekend.
Bowling Green band, The Josephines headlined the one-day concert on Saturday, Aug. 28, sharing the stage with area bands Kiss Kiss Bang, Fat Box, Born Crooked, Girl Tones, Michael Gough, Jeffrey East and the Dead Broke Barons.
Prior to the main acts kicking off the music entertainment on the stage at 2 p.m., a songwriter’s showcase took place on the Simpson County Courthouse Lawn bandstand featuring Lee Harvey, Todd Caudill, Tom McClure, Jen Tackett, Audrey Spillman Hubbard, Chelsea Nolan and Josh Thurman.
Locals Nick Cook and Josh Herrington served as the festival master of ceremonies.
Franklin-Simpson Renaissance, Simpson County Tourism and The Gallery on the Square hosted the event, which was planned by a committee consisting of local individuals. Thunder Sound Studios, a local company, provided the stage and sound equipment as a title event sponsor.
“What an awesome event. We had several thousand people attend the festival and everyone was so positive about the entire experience,” Simpson County Tourism Director Amy Ellis said. “The bands brought in their fan bases and that brought a lot of people from other states in to our wonderful town! With so much positive feedback, we are looking forward to having the festival again next year.”
The Gallery on the Square hosted an interactive art experience booth. Individuals had the opportunity to purchase a special Summer Vibes bandanna and learn the process of tie dying their own item.
The Summer Vibes Music Festival also brought 18 artist vendors to the square with eclectic items for sale.
Brittany Miller, of Breathe & Rest Art, is a former resident of Franklin and brought her watercolor art prints, stickers and mugs to the festival.
Miller said she began watercolor art a year ago and in May 2021 was welcomed as a member of the Simpson County Guild of Artists and Craftsmen.
“I bought a watercolor kit and started taking classes online and I couldn’t stop, it turned into a passion,” Miller said.
Miller added that she would have loved to experience a festival like Summer Vibes when she was growing up in Franklin and that swayed her decision to attend as a vendor.
“I loved that they are supporting artists and craftsmen and I knew I wanted [to attend] for the good music as well,” she said.
Miller’s work can be found by visiting www.breatheandrest.art
Diane Wilkins Art brought a mix of portrait, animal and abstract acrylic paintings to the festival.
Wilkins said it was the first time she set up a booth at an event and since she had wanted to participate in a festival she began creating inventory over the past year.
“I do a lot of musician paintings and I thought this would be a good music crowd and they may appreciate my paintings,” Wilkins said.
Wilkins also enjoys doing private commissions and family portraits. Her artwork can be found on the social media platform Instagram under her name or on Etsy by visiting https://etsy.me/39w58Hp
Nikita Trujillo, who operates under the business name Trippy Nikki, brought her acrylic based paintings, which include a special touch of neon and black light paints.
“[The glow paint] brings the paintings to life — it makes them look like they are moving,” she said.
Trujillo also paints on rocks, which she picks out herself in nature from area lakes and caves.
The Summer Vibes Music Festival is the second time she has participated as an art vendor.
“I think [the festival] it’s great, a huge outcome, and a lot of people have been really friendly,” she said.
The event also marked the first time an enclosed beer garden has been setup on the downtown square.
The music festival experienced a brief delay in the afternoon when a thunderstorm passed through the area. However, the show continued by early evening.
“The inaugural festival was a success,” Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Executive Director Kim Roberts said. “We will continue to improve and grow Summer Vibes each year to make Franklin a yearly destination for music and art lovers. The planning committee started working on this in January, and was composed of different ages, personalities, and event planning experience, which I feel lead to the diversity of the music and art along with the success of the festival. It was exciting to see the stage come to life with such great music on our historic downtown square and I can’t wait to start planning next years Summer Vibes.”
