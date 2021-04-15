Kiwanis of Franklin Simpson held a Drive-Thru Bunny Bash on Easter weekend at Jim Roberts Community Park.
Simpson County Magistrate Nate Downey and family was the first car to lead off the Bash, followed by two hours of a consistent flow of cars from all over filled with smiling children. Officer Josh Burnell from the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department even got in on the fun with a prize and quick visit with the Easter Bunny.
Over 500 bags filled with candy, eggs and coupons from area merchants were given out to participants of the Bash. Several bags were donated to the residents of area nursing homes in Franklin, Russellville and Bowling Green.
“We have had to make adjustments to our events due to COVID, and we thank Mr. Terry Joiner of Franklin Parks and Recreation for helping us to still be able to serve our families,” President Darryl Murrell said.
