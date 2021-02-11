Juniors in Kentucky’s public high schools will take the ACT in March 2021 as part of the state’s academic accountability and equity efforts.
“While far from the only measure of a student’s potential, the ACT is an important tool to gauge a student’s academic readiness if they wish to pursue higher education after completing high school,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “That’s true for those who want to earn a credential in a trade or technical field, just as it is for students who plan to pursue a four-year college degree.”
These tips from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) may help students improve their performance on the test:
Most of the ACT is based on reading. The more you read, the better you’ll do.
• Take advantage of any free ACT prep courses offered by your school or by local colleges and libraries.
• Take practice tests online or buy practice tests for use at home.
• Familiarize yourself with the various sections of the test, as well as testing directions.
• Get plenty of rest the night before, and eat a good breakfast that morning.
• Remember to take No. 2 pencils and a calculator if your school doesn’t provide them.
• Complete the questions you can easily answer first, then come back to the harder questions, especially in the math portion.
• Guess if you have no idea what the answer may be. Guessing doesn’t hurt your score.
KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses. Kentucky Lottery funds pay for many of those programs.
In addition, KHEAA disburses private Advantage Education Loans for its sister agency, the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation (KHESLC). For more information about Advantage Education Loans, visit advantageeducationloan.com.
For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.
