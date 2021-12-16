Franklin Presbyterian Church, which runs the Matthew 25 Clothes Closet, has received an urgent request for 20 women’s coats for a local women’s shelter. The church is asking the community to search closets to help with the donations. For more information, contact the church by calling 270-586-4535.

