Our town of Franklin has long been known as the Garden Spot of Kentucky. The Franklin-Simpson Garden Club is honoring this tradition--and National Gardening Week--by announcing the winner of its first “Yard of the Month” Award on June 5.
The club will take nominations until May 20 for a landscaped yard or a vegetable garden in Simpson County you think exemplifies beauty. Residential, business, civic and religious properties are eligible. Self-nominations are allowed and encouraged. The Yard of the Month Committee will visit the sites then vote on the monthly winners. Winners will have a “Yard of the Month” sign placed in their yard to display proudly.
Online Nomination forms can be found on the Franklin Simpson Yard of the Month Facebook page, and you may pick up hardcopy forms at the County Extension Office or contact Debbie Wyatt at 270 223-7831 or FranklinKYgardenclub@gmail.com. Details and publicity release forms can be found on the Nomination Form.
The Franklin-Simpson Garden Club will be awarding winners from July to September for landscape/vegetable gardens. In October, November, and December, “Spirit of the Holidays” Awards will be given out. February and March will be reserved for front entrance designs. Landscape and Garden Awards will resume in April 2022.
We have so many outstanding landscapes in our community, and the Garden Club members are excited to be able to highlight a few of them throughout the year. So nominate someone’s garden or nominate your own, and celebrate the beauty of our county!
The Franklin-Simpson Garden Club meets on the third Wednesdays at 1 p.m. at the Cornerstone Building of the Franklin Presbyterian Church at 202 West Kentucky Avenue. Meetings are free, and everyone is welcome to attend!
