Simpson County Daughters of the American Revolution is presenting the 3rd Annual Living History Cemetery Walk at Greenlawn/Shady Rest Cemeteries here in Franklin.
The event features local actors presenting the stories of eight Simpson County citizens buried in the cemetery. Tours will be led by Simpson County Daughters American Revolution volunteers.
There will be groups of 10, departing every 15 minutes, and we will be following the City’s COVID protocol.
The tours are taking place on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 5 p.m. to 6: 30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 10 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now at the Gallery on the Square for the cost of $10 per person. Tickets must be purchased in advance. No refunds, but the rain dates are set for Oct. 16-17.
Entrance to the cemetery will be at the Scotland Avenue gate and parking will be available there.
Proceeds will benefit local service projects through the Simpson County Daughters, a 501 C3 non-profit organization.
For more information, contact Cheryl Goodlad 270-725-7598.
