Simpson County is on the cutting edge when it comes to public art displays across the state.
The newest addition of public art has been added to what is now deemed the Blackjack Sculpture Park and sits just past the former Blackjack Store about, 4 miles north of downtown Franklin.
“The Cutting Edge of Simpson County” is a giant butter knife sculpture made of stainless steel. In fact, the knife, which stands 24 feet tall, is three times the size of the current Guinness Book of World Records for a table knife. The structure extends 6 feet into the ground and is held in place by 4,000 pounds of concrete. The art piece weighs around 1,000 pounds.
“The Cutting Edge of Simpson County” is the follow-up piece from 2018’s giant “Fork in the Road” located on Bunch Road. The Fork has claimed much attention and boasts its own GPS marker and is listed on RoadsideAmerica.com
Franklin-Simpson High School welding teacher Jeremy Loveall is the master mind behind the project and his welding students helped construct the knife.
“In 2020, just before school was shut down for Covid, Cardwell Metal Works in Franklin cut out the pieces for the latest project to roll out of the FSHS welding shop.” Loveall said. “We didn’t get to return to it (the project) until the spring of 2021 and the students managed to get it 95% completed before the end of school.”
Loveall, and several friends, finished the knife and installed the structure on Aug. 2, The group of creators think the knife and the sculpture park would meet the approval of the late Junior Bush, who was known as the “Mayor of Blackjack” to many. Bush once owned the land that will house the sculpture park and he also owned the Blackjack Store.
The knife is one of several projects that the welding classes have constructed and donated to the Simpson County community. The art explosion began with a horse constructed from horses which is located on Steele Road at the Simpson County Tourism Welcome Center. Fondly named Darlene, the horse was soon followed by another horse, named Melvin, which stands on the north east corner of the Simpson County courthouse square.
The students also constructed a space capsule, which stunned everyone when it magically appeared in a field off of US 31-W — complete with an ‘alien’ inside. A lock tree was the next project and it has found a home on the southwest corner of the courthouse square. Hundreds of locks have been placed on the tree in honor of friendships, love and in remembrance of loved ones. The students also constructed bollards in front of the high school spelling FSHS.
“All of these different projects have added excitement and a uniqueness to Simpson County,” said Simpson County Tourism Executive Director Amy Ellis. “Art installations like these are priceless to a community like ours. They attract visitors who go out of their way while traveling, to drive through Franklin to find the art installations. As a ‘local’ it is always fun to see what these students are going to come up with next!”
Lisa Deavers, executive director of the Gallery on the Square created a Public Art tour for Simpson County. There are 20 sculptures and murals on the art tour, which you can follow by scanning a QR code with the camera on your smart phone. The QR code is can be found at www.galleryonthesquare.org, franklinky.com and on the Gallery on the Square facebook page.
