The Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College Foundation Board of Directors have elected two new members to join the Board, each serving a three-year term. New members are Elizabeth McKinney, Attorney and Partner with English Lucas Priest & Owsley, LLP, and Paul Mullins, Superintendent of Logan County Schools.
McKinney, a native of Lewisburg, Kentucky, started her professional career as an accountant but has practiced law in Bowling Green for more than 20 years focusing on estate planning, probate, and taxation. McKinney also works with corporate clients and serves as Chairman of the Board of Lewisburg Banking Company.
Mullins has more than 25 years of experience in education and currently serves as Superintendent of Logan County Schools. He was Superintendent for Garrard County Schools prior to moving to Logan County in 2016. Mullins holds the honor of Distinguished Alumni from Elizabethtown Community and Technical College.
Alex Downing, CEO of Franklin Bank and Trust, will serve as Chairman of the Foundation Board for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
“I am pleased to welcome these new board members”, said Heather Rogers, Executive Director of the SKYCTC Foundation. “These individuals bring a wealth of experience and expertise in their fields and will be tremendous assets to the Foundation as we further our mission to develop awareness and promote philanthropy for Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College.”
The SKYCTC Foundation’s Board of Directors is comprised of individuals from the medical, business, industry, and volunteer communities of southcentral Kentucky. It is the Board’s responsibility to provide counsel and guidance in the direction and operation of the Foundation as well as to raise awareness of the College’s programs to the surrounding communities.
The mission of Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC) is to improve the quality of life through education focused on career development, community partnerships, and economic growth. Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College is one of 16 colleges that comprise the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS). SKYCTC has 6 campuses located in Bowling Green, Glasgow, and Franklin. Through partnerships with business and industry, we align our programs to meet the needs of local employers. We help students fulfill their dreams of creating a better life through programs that lead directly to jobs or help them transfer to one of our four-year partners.
