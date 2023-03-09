Grief Support Group
A Hospice of Southern Kentucky grief support group meets in Franklin at the Goodnight Memorial Library the second and fourth Tuesday morning of each month from 11 until 12 o’clock. The support group provides opportunities to meet other grieving people and share experiences and coping strategies. This is a free on going support group for adults. Call 270-746-9300 for more information.
Tickets to the Descendants
Tickets are on sale for the F-S Arts Council’s Youth Theatre Production of Disney’s “The Descendants.” Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney’s Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new musical jam-packed with comedy, adventure, Disney characters, and hit songs from the films. Performances are set for March 17 and 18 both at 7 p.m. and March 19 at 3 p.m. at the Goodnight Auditorium in Franklin. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.franklinsimpsonarts.org or at The Gallery on the Square, 110 North Main St. in downtown Franklin, or by calling 270-586-8055.
Fire Hazard Season
Kentucky’s Spring Forest Fire Hazard season is in effect. Now through April 30 outdoor burning is limited to between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. if within 150 feet of a wooded or cropped area. Outdoor burning within the Franklin city limits still requires a burn permit. To obtain a free burn permit or for more information contact Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue at 270-586-7174 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
MARCH 10, 24, 31Annual Fish Fry
Live the Proof will host its third annual fish fry fundraiser from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on March 10, March 24 and March 31 at the Cornerstone Building at 202 West Kentucky Avenue. Plates are $15 and include fried fish, baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies and dessert. Delivery is available. To place an order, contact Tammie McCory at 270-223-0505.
MARCH 12
Sablan to Preach at East Side Missionary Baptist
Brother Steven Sablan will preach at East Side Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, March 12 at 6 p.m. The church is at 210 East Street in Franklin.
MARCH 16
Franklin-Simpson AARP Meeting
The Franklin-Simpson AARP Chapter #335 will meet on Thursday, March 16th at 10:30 a.m. at the Franklin First Baptist Church. March is National Nutrition Month. Nancy Doyle the Simpson County Extension Family & Consumer Sciences Agent will be this months speaker. A pot luck meal will follow the meeting. For further questions, please contact Sharon Taylor-Carrillo at 615-319-6531.
MARCH 22
MLK Creative Arts and Essay Contest
The 23rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Creative Arts and Essay Contest winners will be honored at a reception at the Gallery on the Square on March 23 from 5 until 6:30 p.m. The awards presentation begins at six o’clock. The students’ artwork will be on display at the Gallery through the end of March.
