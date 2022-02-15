Amid tensions over a a buildup of Russian troops near the Ukraine border, elements of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell have been ordered to deploy to the Europe, according to an Army press release.
The soldiers will go to support of Joint Task Force Dragon.
Late last month, the Army issued a statement saying that the 101st was directed to increase levels of readiness to deploy.
“Today we received that order,” Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st said Tuesday in a virtual town hall. “Several hundred soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell units have been ordered to deploy to the United States Europe area of operations in support of Joint Task Force Dragon in order to reassure our NATO allies and partners in the region.”
McGee said that preparations for this deployment have been underway for several weeks and and Fort Campbell units will join elements of the 18th Airborne Corps already deployed to the region.
“Our soldiers are ready,” he said. “Our soldiers will provide valuable support for our higher headquarters, demonstrate solidarity for all of our allies and reassure our Polish allies at this critical moment.”
Other elements of the 101st Airborne Division remain at a heightened readiness to deploy.
“Since 1942, for almost 80 years now, the 101st Airborne Division has stood ready to deploy anywhere in order to defend our nation and our nations allies,” McGee said. “The 101st is what is known as a contingency response force — meaning we have units ready to deploy worldwide on short notice to conduct a range of military operations — from humanitarian missions to combat operations. our job right now is to prepare our soldiers and our families and our units so that when the time comes and the nation calls, we will be ready. That will be our focus in the near term.”
McGee added that commanders will provide soldiers’ families with information about the potential for deployment within all the limits of operational security.
