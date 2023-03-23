Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team allowed six runs on six hits along with an error on the bottom of the 1st inning as they lost their season opener 12-2 in six innings at the Portland (Tenn.) Panthers last Tuesday night.
“As bad as this game was, we never gave up. It could have been a three inning 15-0 game but they kept fighting,” Wildcats’ head coach Matt Wilhite said. “After the game, I told them that losing games has to sting and hurt where it makes you strive to win every time you’re out there. We just have to keep getting better from one day to the next and I feel like we have done that. I want us to be that team that no one wants to play by the end of the year.”
Franklin-Simpson allowed not only six runs in the bottom of the 1st but another run in the bottom of the 2nd to trail 7-0.
The Wildcats had two base runners at first in the top of the 1st and one at second in the top of the 2nd innings but could not take advantage. But in the top of the 3rd, they cashed in with runners in scoring position.
Payton Brown led off the inning with a walk and with two outs, he advanced to third on a double by Griff Banton for the team’s first hit of the season. Brevin Scott drove in the first RBI of the season with a single that scored Brown that made the score 7-1.
The Wildcats added another run in the top of the 4th as Garrett Sadler ;ed off the inning at first as he was hit by a pitch. They executed a hit and run situation as Hunter Jones singled down the left field line that moved Sadler to third. Then with two outs, they executed a double steal as Jones stole second and with the throw, Sadler scored from 3rd, making the score 7-2.
Portland responded by scoring four runs in the bottom half of the same inning and one in the bottom of the 6th that closed the game out with a 12-2 victory over Franklin-Simpson.
The Wildcats scored two runs on three hits but committed three errors. The Panthers scored 12 runs on 13 hits.
Carmine Cook suffered the loss as he pitched two innings allowing seven runs, six of them were earned, on six hits with three strikeouts and along with a walk.
“This is our second game as we played Ravenwood. We kicked it around a lot but it was a good loss as we learned a lot from that game,” Panthers’ head coach Seth Doxey said. “Coming into tonight, we faced a lefty in our first game and that helped us against (Carmine) Cook. The guys listened to the coaches tonight because sometimes, coaches know what they’re talking about. We told them to hit the baseball on the top half and they got some line drives and gap shots. They became menaces on the base paths and scored six runs.That’s the name of the game.”.
Franklin-Simpson will host the South Warren Spartans at Greg Shelton Field on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m.
