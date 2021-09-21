“When I think of all the books still left for me to read, I am certain of further happiness.” —Jules Renard
It’s Fall Book Sale Week! Stop by for great bargains Monday, September 27th-Saturday, October 2nd. Monday-Friday 9:30-4:30 and Saturday 9:00-12:00. We are NOT accepting books at this time. The garage is full of wonderful books just waiting for a new home.
Storytime is back! Storytime is every Wednesday at 10:30 in the basement of the library. Ms. Katie has a lot of fun, games, stories and crafts for preschoolers. The adults in attendance will be asked to wear a mask in accordance with a mandate from the library board. We hope you will come join the fun.
September is National Library Card Sign Up Month! To celebrate this month we have a display with Library Bingo cards. Be sure to stop by and grab a bingo card! Once you turn in your completed card you will be entered into a prize drawing.
Pam’s Pick this week is: “Lightning Strike” by William Kent Krueger, this is the prequel to “This Tender Land” the beginning of the Cork O’Connor series. A story about fathers and sons, and long smoldering conflicts and events that echo through youth and shape lives forever.
New Fiction: “Another Kind of Eden” by James Lee Burke, “The Other Passenger” by Louise Candlish, “The Women’s March” by Jennifer Chiaverini, “The Secret Keeper of Janipur” by Alka Joshi, this is the second book in the Henna Artist series, “Song of the Forever Rains” by E.L. Mellow, this is the first book in the Mousai series, and “Down Range” by Taylor Moore, this is the first book in the Garrett Kohl series.
New Large Print: “Someone to Cherish” by Mary Balogh, this is the eighth book in the Westcott series.
New Christian Fiction: “To Write a Wrong” by Jen Turano, this is the second book in the Bleecker Street Inquiry Agency series.
New Mystery: “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny.
New Biography: “Hero of Two Worlds: the Marquis de Lafayette in the age of Revolution” by Mike Duncan.
New Non-fiction: “The Authoritarian Moment” by Ben Shapiro, “Peterson Field Guide to Weather” by Jay Anderson, “Demystifying Disability: What to Know, What to Say, and How to be an Ally” by Emily Ladau, “The Speckled Beauty: a Dog and His People” by Rick Bragg, and “Secrets of the Titanic: the Truth About the Tragedy” by J.I. Baker.
New Audio Books: “The Shadow” by James Patterson, and “The Bone Code” by Kathy Reichs.
New DVDs: “Queen Bees,” and “Spiral.”
New TV Season: “Scandal” Season 6.
Happy Reading!
Pam Metts, Director
