Friday, July 9Blood Drive
There will be a blood drive at the New Friendship Baptist Church Friday, July 9 from 12-6 p.m. The event is sponsored by Church Women United. Those donating blood at this drive will be entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $5,000 value.
Saturday, July 10
Summer Nights Cruise-In
Summer Nights Cruise-In will be held Saturday, July 10 on the Square in Russellville from 5-8 p.m.
Party on the Square
A Party on the Square will be held at the Auburn public square Saturday, July 10. Two 4 The Road will be providing the music beginning at 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 11Freedom & Family Celebration
The annual Freedom & Family Celebration will be held Sunday, July 11 at the McCutchen Coke Auburn Park at 6 p.m. Fireworks begin at dark.
Monday, July 12Teen Craft Kit Pick Up
Stop by any branch of the Logan County Public Library and pick up your teen craft kit! Today begininning at 10 a.m.
Youth Craft Kit Pick Up
Pick up your weekly craft pack today from the Logan County Public Library! All consumables provided. Scissors, markers, & glue can be provided on request. At all branches, while supplies last. Starting today at 10 a.m.
Wednesday, July 14Adult Craft Kit Pick Up
Grab your craft kit for the week. The Logan County Public Library will have them at the Russellville Park, weather permitting, beginning today at 9 a.m.
LEAD, IDA meetings
The Logan Economic Alliance for Development (LEAD) will hold its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 7 a.m., in the Logan County Chamber of Commerce Meeting Room in the Harrison-Hite Building, 116 South Main Street, Russellville, KY. The Logan Industrial Development Authority, (IDA) will hold its regular monthly meeting following the LEAD meeting Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in the Logan County Chamber of Commerce Meeting Room in the Harrison-Hite Building, 116 South Main Street, Russellville, KY. LEAD and IDA meetings are open to the public. All who live and/or do business in Logan County are welcome to attend. For more information, please call the LEAD office at 270-726-9575.
Thursday, July 15Planning Commission Meeting
Because of the passing of the Planning Commission Chairman, John Cates, the regularly scheduled meeting on the first Thursday (July 1) changed to meet July 15th regular time and place — 6 p.m. in the Chamber of Commerce meeting room.
July 15-25Claymour Camp meeting
The Claymour Camp meeting board would like to invite everyone to attend the 118th Claymour Camp meeting which will will at 7 p.m. nightly July 15-25. This old-fashioned, non-denominational Camp meeting is set back in the woods under an old shed built many years ago. We begin each night at 7:00 with the Claymour Choir singing then we have special singers from different Churches. There will be Holy Ghost filled Preachers that will alternate preaching. Please announce at your Church, mark your calendars and make plans to attend this very special yearly event. Location: 3572, Sharon Grove Rd. Elkton, Kentucky 42220 / In Claymour, Kentucky. Contact information: 270-277-9227 or wilda156@bellsouth.net. The Claymour Choir sings each night. Special singers from different Churches will be singing each night. Preachers are Bro. Rickey Peterson and Bro. Arno Kranz. Saturday night supper will be served on July 24th at 5 p.m.
Monday, July 19Teen Craft Kit Pick Up
Stop by any branch of the Logan County Public Library and pick up your teen craft kit! Today begininning at 10 a.m.
Youth Craft Kit Pick Up
Pick up your weekly craft pack today from the Logan County Public Library! All consumables provided. Scissors, markers, & glue can be provided on request. At all branches, while supplies last. Starting today at 10 a.m.
Wednesday, July 21Adult Craft Kit Pick Up
Grab your craft kit for the week. The Logan County Public Library will have them at the Russellville Park, weather permitting, beginning today at 9 a.m.
Monday, July 26Teen Craft Kit Pick Up
Stop by any branch of the Logan County Public Library and pick up your teen craft kit! Today begininning at 10 a.m.
Youth Craft Kit Pick Up
Pick up your weekly craft pack today from the Logan County Public Library! All consumables provided. Scissors, markers, & glue can be provided on request. At all branches, while supplies last. Starting today at 10 a.m.
Aug. 5-88th of August Celebration
Emancipation August 8th Celebration will be held Aug. 5-8 in Russellville. For more information, call 270-725-1839.
Aug. 13-14Dog Days of Summer
The Dog Days of Summer will be held in downtown Auburn from Aug. 13-14. For more information, call 270-542-7877.
Thursday, Aug. 13Glow in the Park 5K Run/Walk
There will be a Glow in the Park 5K Run/Walk held Thursday, Aug. 13 at the McCutchen Coke Auburn Park. Check-in is at 6 p.m. The run/walk begins at 7 p.m. For more information, call 270-542-7877.
Friday, Aug. 14Dog Days of Summer Concert
The Dog Days of Summer Concert featuring Maceo will be held Friday, Aug, 14 at 3 p.m. on the Auburn public square. No Deposit Band will perform at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Party on the Square
A Party on the Square will be held on the public square in Auburn at 7 p.m. Featured band is Hold Your Horses.
Saturday, Sept. 18Dock Trot
Lake Malone’s Dock Trot will be held Saturday, Sept. 18 from 2-7:30 p.m. Seven bands will be performing on the lake.
