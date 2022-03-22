A desk was not on the list of basic furnishings for the average home as I saw it when I was growing up. A bed with coil springs and mattress, a couple or three rockers, assorted cane bottom straight chairs, and a table of sorts were sufficient furniture for living and sleeping rooms.
When my husband and I married, he used his savings to buy a bedroom suite for the room that was to be “ours” at his parents’ house where we would be living. There were three big pieces — bed, dresser, and chest of drawers — and they all matched! I thought that I was living like royalty.
The dresser had a small shallow drawer on each side of the mirror, and we designated them as “his” and “hers” for keeping the few important papers that we had.
Out on our own, we built bookshelves along one wall of our living room. A middle section was designed with a drop-down door that we used as writing space. Then folded up, it hid several pigeonholes where we stored papers.
When we built our eventual so-called retirement home, I planned the kitchen to have a sewing center at one end, handy for working on sewing projects while I also kept an eye on cooking pots. A desk was built under one window with a full-width supplies drawer and a deep filing drawer below for sheets of recipes and various other materials such as appliance manuals. When we later decided to add a sunroom, the entry was to be off the kitchen, through a door where the desk and window were. The natural solution was simply to move the desk, fully intact, to a corner of the new room.
Do you see the progression taking place?
Time came for distribution of family heirlooms. We gratefully accepted a huge roll-top desk. By shifting and squeezing, we established it in a guest bedroom. Then came computers, and a modern desk was needed especially for it and attachments. Through kind persuasion, I managed to convince a daughter that she needed the bed from that guest bedroom, making space to accommodate two large desks in the same room!
In fairly recent times, I tried to evaluate and freshen my living room furnishings as a bona fide decorator might do. One wall did not seem to contribute much to the overall scene. How might I remedy that? There was not enough space available for me to materialize some of the ideas that popped into my head. Tables were already plentiful; so was seating. Then ingenuity came! I would place a really pretty desk in that spot, outfit it with the proper lamp, and sit there to write. After all, I deserve to treat myself to something really nice every now and then. And, oh yes — as another thought appeared — I can tell others that I needed a place to sit and write that would be more comfortable and better for my back than holding the tablet in my lap. So, it is there.
Have you been counting?
There are still a few desk-type items in the small drawer of my mid-twentieth century dresser drawer and all desks acquired in between are full.
Should I call this an evolution of affluence, or progressive possessive accumulation?
