The Kelly Russell Classic was held this weekend at Russellville High School. The event honors the fallen Panther baseball player who was injured and later passed away in 1974 while warming up for a game at Bowling Green High School. Kelly Russell was a senior second baseman for the Panthers. Russellville High School holds the event each Spring in his memory.
On Friday, Russellville hosted McLean County to open the Kelly Russell Classic. The Panthers fell 18-3. The Logan County Cougars started playing Ohio County in the second game before storms moved in and canceled the contest.
On Saturday, Franklin-Simpson defeated Owensboro 7-3 to continue the Classic. Todd County beat University Heights 11-3 following that game.
On the softball field, Russellville hosted Kenwood from Clarksville in a doubleheader on Saturday. The Lady Panthers won the first game 17-0. The second game ended at 26-1 in favor of the home team.
The Lady Panthers (11-2) will play at Logan County (8-6) tonight.
