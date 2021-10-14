Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ soccer team are the back-to-back 13th District Tournament Champions. With wins over the Russellville Panthers and the Todd County Central Rebels, they finish their district season undefeated for the second year in a row and are on a 16-match win streak in the 13th District.
“Championship match with Russellville got chippy,” Wildcats head coach Justin Dyer said. “Anytime you are competing for a district championship for the second year in a row, you can expect the intensity will be high. Everybody was going for it and getting after it. Those are fun games to be a part of. No one wants to lose a district championship especially if you’re a senior. It’s a memory that will last forever.”
The Wildcats played the Barren County Trojans in the quarterfinal round of the 4th Region Boys’ Soccer Tournament hosted at South Warren High School. Ot os a rematch from last season’s tournament quarterfinal round match.
“We’ll be ready for Barren County,” Wildcats’ head coach Justin Dyer said. “With our style of play, we’re going to play the best and as hard as we can. We’re excited for the opportunity to play in the region tournament once again.”
13th District Championship
Franklin-Simpson 4 Russellville 2
Russellville had two goals in the 1st Half from seniors Dustin Brown and Avery Flener with an assist from sophomore Akshar Patel for a 2-0 lead. Towards the end of the half, Franklin-Simpson senior Ben Banton scored a left, top shelf goal past Panthers’ senior goalkeeper Nick Bollenbecker to trail 2-1 at the end of the half.
“I didn’t say much at halftime,” Dyer said. “The culture of the team took over. I was saying something and then several guys like Sam (Mylor) got in there and told them to pick it up. We’re playing too slow. Move the ball quicker and with more intensity.”
The Wildcats’ ramped up the offensive pressure in the 2nd Half as junior Gabe Jones’ goal tied the match at 2-2, seizing the momentum away from the Panthers.
“When I scored the second goal that tied it up, they knew that we were going to even come harder and stronger with intensity,” Gabe Jones said. “That got all of us hyped and set us up the rest of the way.”
Then Banton added two more goals that delivered daggers in the heart of the Panthers and their fans as they won the match 4-2 to win the 13th District Tournament championship.
“A celebration was needed after I scored the two goals for the lead,” Ben Banton said. “Something needed to be done to break the tie so I did my best for the third goal and it worked out. When I got the fourth goal, I broke out the “Conor McGregor” strut and ast that point, everybody knew that the district was ours again. We showed them who’s the boss.”
“It was intense. Super rough to be honest but somehow, we came out with ‘W’,” Logan Garner said. “We didn’t give up and kept playing hard. I honestly think that we didn’t play to our full potential for the first 20 minutes of the 1st Half. They were getting by us because we were stabbing for the ball. Once Gabe (Jones) got the second goal and we saw their heads hung and when Ben (Banton) got the third goal, I knew we had ‘em.”
13th District Semifinal
Franklin-Simpson 11 Logan County 0
The Wildcats advanced to the championship round of the 13th District Tournament but most importantly, they will be one of eight teams competing in the 4th Region Boys’ Soccer Tournament.
“The players reminded me of last year’s match with Logan County in the tournament and we didn’t play well because we already penciled ourselves into the championship game before the game was played,” Dyer said. “ Tonight was totally different. Proud of the guys tonight for not doing that. Proud of their determination and focus that they had tonight.”
Seniors Logan Garner netted four goals with Ben Banton scoring three while adding four assists. Jones added a pair of goals with sophomore Peyton Martin scoring a goal and freshman Griff Banton also scoring a goal while adding an assist.
Junior John Adams added a pair of assists and sophomores Kody Alexander and Trevor Kindred and juniors Preston Jenkins and Joseph McClendon each added an assist.
Junior goalkeeper Connor Vincent did not face a shot on goal as the team was on offense the entire night, working in Logan County’s portion of the field.
