Stephanie Wheeldon’s Middle School Enrichment Club from Auburn has been focusing on Social Emotional Learning (SEL) techniques teaching students how to deal with stress and anxiety. So many students are facing these issues. The club wants to teach others in our community some positive ways to deal with stress, worry, and anxiety.

Something that stresses a lot of kids out in middle school is parents getting upset over their kid’s grades, having homework, and after-school activities. We want kids to know that it’s okay to get upset but the following tips are ways to help out:

Meditating

Yoga

Healthy snack

Keep a journal

Listen to music

Talk to a friend

Get more sleep

Take walks

Play with fidget toys

Watch television or a movie

Exercise

Ignore negative people

Belly Breathes

Count to 10 or 100

Draw a picture

Hug a loved one or a friend

Enjoy nature

Make a gratitude list

Visualize a peaceful place

Take a break

