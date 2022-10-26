Stephanie Wheeldon’s Middle School Enrichment Club from Auburn has been focusing on Social Emotional Learning (SEL) techniques teaching students how to deal with stress and anxiety. So many students are facing these issues. The club wants to teach others in our community some positive ways to deal with stress, worry, and anxiety.
Something that stresses a lot of kids out in middle school is parents getting upset over their kid’s grades, having homework, and after-school activities. We want kids to know that it’s okay to get upset but the following tips are ways to help out:
Meditating
Yoga
Healthy snack
Keep a journal
Listen to music
Talk to a friend
Get more sleep
Take walks
Play with fidget toys
Watch television or a movie
Exercise
Ignore negative people
Belly Breathes
Count to 10 or 100
Draw a picture
Hug a loved one or a friend
Enjoy nature
Make a gratitude list
Visualize a peaceful place
Take a break
