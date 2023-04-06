Christian and Trigg counties were rocked by the news of a helicopter crash that killed all nine soldiers aboard two separate helicopters.
According the the Army, two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters were involved in a training accident on Wednesday, March 29th at approximately 10 p.m. in Trigg County, resulting in the death of all nine U.S. soldiers who were on board. The soldiers were all members of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade based at Fort Campbell.
Local and state officials were quick to offer aid and condolences following the crash.
“Today is a tough and tragic day for Kentucky, Fort Campbell and for the 101st,” Gov. Andy Beshear said the day after the accident occurred during a press conference at Fort Campbell. “The nine individuals we lost are children of God. They will be mourned and missed by their families, by their communities. We know a lot about loss in Kentucky, especially these last three years. We’re going to do what we always do. We’re going to wrap our arms around these families. We’re going to be there with them — not just for the days, but for the weeks and the months and the years to come. We’re going to let them know that they are loved and they are special. If they will allow us to carry some of their grief, we will do that for as long as we can. My faith teaches me that while the body is mortal, the soul is eternal, and we will see them again.”
Both Christian County judge-executive Jerry Gilliam and Hopkinsville mayor J.R. Knight offered condolences.
“We are saddened to hear of the devastating crash that claimed the lives of nine soldiers,” Gilliam said. “We mourn the loss of these soldiers that will not return home to their families. We also want to offer our full support and assistance to any need that arises and will stay committed to our Fort Campbell family during this time.”
The crash occurred about 30 miles northwest of Fort Campbell with both helicopters coming down in a field near a residential area.
Army officials said local first responders were vital in helping with the crash site. Those agencies responding included Trigg County Emergency Management, Trigg and Christian County Sheriff’s Offices, Trigg and Marshall County rescue squads, East Golden Pond and other Trigg County fire departments, Trigg County EMS and Christian County Emergency Management.
“We truly appreciate the efforts of the Christian County Emergency Management Team and will continue to stand on the ready to provide any needed aid to those families and colleagues affected by this tragedy,” Knight said.
The helicopters were outfitted as medical aircraft. It is not clear what caused them to crash, but the Army has deployed an aviation safety team from Fort Rucker, Ala., to conduct a thorough investigation into the accident.
Brig. Gen. John Lubas, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) deputy commanding general for operations said Thursday that one of the helicopters had five soldiers on board and the other had four. He also stated that was a typical amount of personnel for the type of training that was being conducted.
“This is a truly tragic loss for these families, our Division and Fort Campbell,” Lubas said. “Our number one priority is caring for the families and the soldiers within our combat aviation brigade.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.