Logan County Clerk Scottie Harper bid his farewells during Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting. This was Harper’s final meeting with the magistrates and judge-executive as he will be resigning effective July 31st. Harper, who did not seek reelection after 16 years of service, announced last week he would be leaving his seat five months early.
“I want to thank the court members and Judge Chick for supporting me over years and providing the funding to take care of the public the best way possible.
“I want to thank each of you for always looking out for the deputies in the clerk’s office and throughout the county with their saleries, and always making them the most precious infrastructure of the county that they are.
“It has been a pleasure working with all the magistrates throughout the years, even those who are no longer with us. I will forever remember them for the great work they did serving their constituents.
“Judge Chick, I want to thank you for always being a friend first, then an official as we have worked through different challenges during our time here together. We started these roles serving the public together in January 2007, and I want you to know it has been an honor and privilege serving alongside you and your great knowledge and skills. The times we spent together just sitting and talking about the challenges of the week, I will never forget. Thank you for being such a mentor and a friend. I want to thank all of your great staff that have always helped me with anything I ever needed.
“I want to thank the road department, each of them for helping me in the election process. For delivering and picking up the equipment and always making sure it’s done with expertise and in a timely manner.
“Sheriff Stratton, I want to thank you and your staff very much. It has been a pleasure working with you and learning new things in each of our offices together to better serve the public.
“Jailer Gregory, I want to thank you and your staff and how you have helped me over the years, allowing me to use your inmates to complete the work needed on election night, and any other time I have needed help at this office.
“County Attorney Joe Ross and staff, I want to say a big thanks for all the work you have done in helping me with open records and any other legal issues that may have come up that needed legal representation.
“My office has also worked with the PVA and the Circuit Clerk’s office on many things through the years. I want to thank Brooke Waldrup and Mary Orange for all their help throughout the years. It has been a pleasure working with their staff in our roles together.
“In closing, I want to congratulate Stacy Watkins as she takes on the role of Logan County Clerk on Aug. 1, 2022, and may God bless her and the office staff daily, and allow them to continue to serve the public of Logan County.
“I congratulate Phil Baker as judge-elect and all the other officials that will come on board on Jan. 1, 2023. Logan County government has been blessed to always work together in each of our offices. We have stood out throughout the state for that accomplishment. I am hopeful that can continue as we move into the new time with our new leaders. May God bless each of you and may God bless Logan County into the future.
I would also like to give a big thanks to all the public for allowing me to be their clerk for 16 years. I was unopposed for three of the four terms, and I greatly appreciate that.”
Harper drew applause when he finished his goodbyes.
