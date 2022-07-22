Free Dump Day
It is unclear at this time if the APEX transfer station at 55 Pleasant View Road, Auburn will be open for free dump day Saturday, July 23rd as work is ongoing from a fire that began last week. Please check with Scott Waste at 270-783-4016 if you have questions or to check up on the status. If there isn’t a free dump day this week, that day will be made up.
Med Center Health School-Based Health Clinics
Med Center Health School-Based Health Clinics will be available on July 27th and 28th at the Logan County CTC to provide school physicals to all ages and immunizations for 6th grade and up. Appointments are available from 8:30 a.m. to 2 pm. Please call 270-586-7380 to schedule. Services will be billed to your insurance.
Clothes Needed
If you have any gently used clothing for school-aged students you wish to donate, please call Linda at 270 847-6719 for more information. Trying to gather clothing for a Back to School clothing drive for the entire community.
School Supplies
The Russellville Independent School District along with the Logan County School District will be providing school supplies for all students for the 2022-2023 school year. Students will only need a backpack. Parents are welcome to purchase wishlist items for the classroom and/or personal items for their students.
LC FRYSC Science Camp
Please join us for a fun-filled three-day camp in July that will include robotics, cooking, and rockets. The camp will be held on Monday, July 25; Tuesday, July 26; and Wednesday, July 27, at the Logan County Extension Office from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. This camp will be for upcoming 4th thru 6th graders (last year’s 3-5th). What a great way to end your summer before school starts back. Please visit the Stevenson Elementary Family Resource Center Facebook page to register. This is for both Logan County and Russellville School students.
July 22 Tourist & Convention Commission Meeting
The Logan County Tourist & Convention Commission will hold its monthly board meeting on Friday, July 22 at 12 p.m. at the Logan County Tourism Office on the first floor of the Historic Logan County Courthouse, 200 W 4th Street, Russellville. For more information, call 270-726-1678.
Saturday, July 23 Open Hearts, Open Hands Food Distribution
Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry will be having its monthly food distribution on Saturday, July 23 from 9-11 a.m. at the food pantry located at 717 S. Main Street in Lewisburg. Signs are there to help. Also, the clothes closet will be open at the Lewisburg United Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall in Lewisburg from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, July 23. Clothing of all sizes will be available.
Wednesday, July 27 Free Sports Physicals
Free sports physicals will be offered at Community Healthcare Centers of Western Kentucky all day on Wednesday, July 27th. Call 1-270-338-5777 to schedule an appointment.
Feeding America Food Pantry
A Mobile Food Pantry will be offered to Logan County residents Wednesday, July 27 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Logan County Ag Arena. The event is being held in celebration of Feeding America and United Way Day of Caring. Day of Caring. Please do not line up before 9:30 a.m. as the line will move quickly once we start.
Day of Caring
Calling all volunteers — the Day of Caring will be on Wednesday, July 27. You can sign-up as a group/organization or as an individual using this link http://ow.ly/ZOlA50JR2Uy. Every volunteer will get a free t-shirt thanks to our friends at Logan Aluminum Inc., Fruit of the Loom, and Liberty Imaging.
July 29
Annual Clothing Drive
Families with children in the Logan County-Russellville School system mark your calendars for the annual Clothing Drive Friday, July 29 at the Logan County Extension Office from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. or when all items are gone. This event is sponsored by the Logan County Homemakers and the Russellville-Logan County Family Resource and Youth Service Centers. Everything is 25 cents per item. No clothing donations are being accepted.
July 30
Honey Fest
Black Lick Creek will host its Honey Fest on Saturday, July 30 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1039 Quarry Road, Auburn.
Aug. 4-7
8th of August Celebration
Russellville’s August 8th Emancipation Celebration will be held the weekend of August 4th through the 7th. There are numerous events and activities planned for this weekend including a parade on Aug. 6th. More event times when available.
Aug. 4
Emancipation Pageant
2022 Little Mister & Miss August 8th Emancipation Pageant will be held Thursday, Aug 4th at 6 p.m. at Kirby’s Funeral Home, 110 Franklin Road, Russellville. Each entry is $10. For more information or to sign up, email sydnorrochelle@gmail.com
Aug. 13
Summer Nights Cruise-In
Summer Nights Cruise-In at the Russellville Park Square will be held Saturday, Aug.13 from 5-8 p.m. All vehicles are welcome. There will be food, music, and a 50/50 drawing. All proceeds go to Juvenile Diabetes, Hospice of Southern KY, and the Alzheimer’s Cooperation.
Concerts @ Carrico
Concerts @ Carrico- Music & Food Trucks will be held at the Carrico Park Square in Russellville Saturday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. This is a free concert. Bring your lawn chairs. The featured musical guest is JD Shelburne.
