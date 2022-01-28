Spring Soccer
Registration for Spring Soccer through Russellville Parks & Rec will be held on Jan. 25, 27, and Feb. 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17 for ages 4-14. Sign-ups will be held during office hours Monday through Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Please call ahead to assure someone is in the office at 270-726-5033. Children must be 4 by Feb. 28. In order to be eligible for the U-12 age group, children must remain 12 years throughout the entire season. The fee is $40.
FEMA Disaster Recovery Center
The FEMA disaster recovery center (DRC) located at the Logan County Extension office in Russellville will be shut down for the next week. It will reopen Sunday, Jan. 23 from 12-6 p.m. Then open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Jan. 27. This will be your final chance for an in-person visit in Logan County. Please take this opportunity to come and speak with them, to see if they can help you with a claim of damage or displacement caused by the Dec. 11, 2021 tornado.
Friday, Jan. 28
Logan County Tourist & Convention Commission Meeting
The Logan County Tourist & Convention Commission will be holding their monthly board meeting Friday, Jan. 28 at 12 p.m. at their office on the first floor of the Historic Logan County Courthouse, 200 W 4th Street, Russellville. For more information, call 270-726-1678.
Saturday, Jan. 29City of Russellville Free Dump Day
The City of Russellville free dump day that had been canceled due to weather has now been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 29 from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Russellville Street Department, 345 West 2nd Street. This is for City of Russellville residents only. If you have any questions, call 270-726-5030.
Friday, Feb. 4Basketball Court Dedication
On Friday, Feb. 4, before the Russellville girls and boys District matchup against Todd County Central, Russellville Schools will be dedicating the basketball court in Jim Young Gymnasium to legendary Panther Basketball player and coach Phil Todd. The ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. Also recognized this night will be the 2001 State Tournament team at halftime of the boys game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.