The Logan County Farm Bureau Federation held its annual meeting Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the Logan County Extension Office with approximately 130 in attendance. The Logan County FFA prepared and served a grilled steak sandwich dinner. Following the invocation by Grant Hildabrand, the pledge of allegiance to the American flag was led by Logan County FFA president Brock Repsher.
President, Doug Milliken presided over the meeting. Russell Poore introduced special guests including Scott Davis, KYFB State Board member from Monroe County; Vickie Bryant, KYFB State Women’s chairman from Monroe County; Chris Kummer, President of Simpson County Farm Bureau; Stacy Sipes, KYFB Area 2 Program Director from Meade County, and Logan County District 3 Magistrate, Barry Joe Wright.
Catherine Poole introduced the Outstanding Youth and Variety Contestants. The male outstanding youth winner was Brock Repsher. Colby Collins was the male runner-up. Jenna Coles was the female outstanding youth winner. Aden Ferris played the piano and was the variety winner.
This year’s Institute of Future Agriculture Leader participants were Whitney Robey, Hannah Brown, and Jenna Coles. Jenna gave a summary of her experience at IFAL. IFAL is a unique five-day summer leadership conference that exposes students to college life and explores different fields of study for careers in agriculture. The conferences were held at the University of Kentucky and Murray State University.
The 2022 Logan County Farm Bureau Scholarship Winners of $1,000 each were Katherine Woodward, Madelyn Hughes, and Gracee Spears.
The following resolutions were approved to be submitted to KYFB for policy development:
1. We support the strengthening of parental rights, in situations in our school systems that involve life-changing decisions, such as gender identity, mental health, or social difficulties. Parents have a basic right to know about any potential life-altering decisions their minor child makes. Schools should not be allowed to hide such information from the parent or guardian or guide minor children away from their biological gender.
2. We support Federal Crop Insurance in its present form where insurance providers, farmers, and the government share in the financial integrity of the system and oppose any weakening of any part of the system in the New Farm Bill. It provides vital protection to the long-term sustainability of our food supply.
3. We oppose the arbitrary changing of acceptable amounts of farm chemical residues, based on unscientific or discredited studies. Atrazine is a current example. The Environmental Protection Agency should be required to follow the law and live up to its commitment to review such data with an unbiased, fully transparent scientific panel, using credible current research, and should assure the farm industry with a written confirmation that this is done in each instance. All decisions should be based on current scientific evidence.
4. We oppose private schools being under the regulation of the government, therefore, we oppose the distribution of tax money which has been paid to the local, state, or federal government, to private schools.
Jay Campbell presented the nominating committee report. The following officers were elected for 2023: President, Grant Hildabrand; 1st Vice President, Thomas Poole; 2nd Vice President, Wesley Estes; Treasurer, Jeremy Robertson; Women’s Chairman, Catherine Poole; Women’s Co-Chairman, Karen Milliken; Young Farmer Chairman, Wesley Estes.
Directors elected for a two-year term were John Alcott, Ray Hughes, Carrell Hughes, Patsy Poore, Thomas Poole, Jerry Hughes, Jeremy Robertson, Tabitha Robertson, Jay Campbell, Brandon Robey, and Paul Gripshover.
One new director was elected for a two-year term: Trisha Campbell. The Logan County FFA President, Brock Repsher, was elected for a one-year term.
Directors with one year to serve are Bobby Dawson, Richard Moore, Gary Jenkins, Jennifer Ferris, Daniel Johnson, Grant Hildabrand, Dwight Grise, Russell Poore, Doug Milliken, Wesley Estes, Karen Milliken, Morgan Estes, Gary Hendricks, Lilly Hunter, Colton Hunter, and Catherine Poole.
Jay Campbell presented Doug Milliken with a commemorative gavel to thank him for his years of service as president of the LCFB Federation.
Doug Milliken presented Paul and Dr. Ellie Gripshover with a Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award, Albert Brown with a Distinguished Service to Logan County Farm Bureau Award for 48 years of dedicated service, Adam and Jennifer Ferris and Family with the 2022 Logan County Farm Bureau Young Farm Family of the Year Award and Robertson Farms with the 2022 Logan County Farm Bureau Farm of the Year Award.
The FB Scholarship Fund received $635.82 in donations for next year’s scholarships.
The KYFB State Annual Meeting will be held at the Galt House in Louisville, Nov. 30-Dec. 3, 2022.
