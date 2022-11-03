Managing Grief and Loss Group Meets Twice a Month
Managing Grief and Loss Gathering is a meeting where those who are experiencing grief or any other significant loss can come together for comfort, support, and strength. Grief is a journey no one wants to take but everyone will at some point. If your Grief Journey has just started or if you have been on it for a while, this group exists to offer comfort, support, and strength. The group meets each second and fourth Thursday of the month from six until seven p.m. at the Cornerstone Building on West Kentucky Avenue in Franklin.
NOV. 2-5FOL Fall Book Sale
The Friends of the Library will host its Fall Book Sale Wednesday — Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Goodnight Library.
NOV. 3-4Habitat for Humanity Warehouse Sale
The final warehouse sale of 2022 to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Simpson County is Thursday, Nov. 3, and Friday, Nov. 4 at 320 West Kentucky Avenue. Hours for the sale are 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on both days. Items being sold include limited appliances, faucets, paint, tile, sinks and vanities, furniture, framed prints, light fixtures, doors, home goods and décor along with other items. Habitat’s next warehouse sale is expected in March 2023.
NOV. 4
Small Business Saturday Deadline
The Chamber’s Small Business Weekend event will be Nov. 25-27. Customers could win a $250, $150, or $100 Chamber Gift Certificate. Participating merchants also benefit and can possibly win a 2023 Chamber Membership. The fee for merchants to participate is $20. If you would like to participate, please contact us by Friday.
NOV. 4-6
Downtown Merchants Christmas Open House
The Franklin Downtown Merchants will host its annual Christmas Open House from Nov. 4-6.
NOV. 5
Country Ham Breakfast
New Salem Lodge #462 is having a Country Ham Breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the lodge hall at 821 Salem Road. The menu includes country ham, eggs, gravy, biscuits, coffee, juice, and milk. Pancakes will be made available. The cost is $8 per person.
Girl Scout Yard Sale
Girl Scout Troop 547 (ages 7th-11th grade) is planning a trip to Costa Rica in June 2024. The troop is planning a yard sale which is one of many fundraisers they do to help raise funds for the trip. The yard sale will be Nov. 5th from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the FSMS gymnasium. There will be clothing, furniture, toys, home decor, shoes, jewelry, appliances, and more.
NOV. 8
Bean-Soup Benefit Lunch
Franklin Presbyterian Church’s Bean Soup Benefit Lunch is Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The menu includes bean soup (white, brown or mixed), cornbread, coleslaw, a choice of homemade pie, and drinks. Pay what you care to pay. There is a suggested donation of $10. Children under the age of six eat for free. Money from the lunch goes to local missions such as Habitat for Humanity, Boys and Girls Club, and Good Samaritan. Carryout and delivery are available. Please call 270-586-4535 for delivery orders.
NOV. 9-10
Room In The Inn
Franklin’s Room In The Inn has two dates for volunteer training for this winter’s program. The first training is Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 12 Noon and the second is Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. both at the Blewett-Bradley Building behind the Franklin Electric Plant Board on North High Street. For more information go to the Room In The Inn — Franklin, Ky. Facebook page or contact Room In The Inn Coordinator Beth Fiss at 270-776-5056. Room In The Inn provides overnight shelter for those who do not have shelter during the winter.
NOV. 12
Scout troop sponsoring ‘ Parents Night Out’
Simpson County Girl Scout Troop 547 is hosting “Parents Night Out” from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Agricultural Building at the Franklin-Simpson Jim Roberts Community Park. Drop-off starts at 5:30 p.m. A health history form will need to be completed for each child. The cost is $20 per child for the first two children and $50 for three children. Cost includes games, arts and crafts, story time, and a spaghetti supper. Most of the girls are first aid and CPR certified and also babysitting certified by The Medical Center. Adult chaperones will be present. For more information, contact Amber Huggins at 615-974-5155.
NOV. 15
Eye Opener
Simpson County Extension Service will host an Eye Opener on Nov. 15 in celebration of Farm-City Week. The event will be held from, 7-9 a.m., at 300 North Main Street.
DEC. 3
Small Town Christmas
Renaissance will host Small Town Christmas Saturday, Dec. 3 at 1 pm. For more information, call 270-586-8482.
Christmas Parade
The Kiwanis Club will host the Franklin Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 pm. Early bird registration discounts are given. For more information, email or call/text Stephanie Downey at 757-513-9545.
A Tuna Christmas
As part of their Retro Series, The F-S Arts Council will be presenting “A Tuna Christmas” on Dec. 9,10,11 at the Goodnight Auditorium in Franklin. In this hilarious sequel to Greater Tuna, it’s Christmas in the third-smallest town in Texas. Radio station OKKK news personalities Thurston Wheelis and Arles Struvie report on various Yuletide activities, including the hot competition in the annual lawn-display contest. In other news, voracious Joe Bob Lipsey’s production of A Christmas Carol is jeopardized by unpaid electric bills. Many colorful Tuna denizens, some you will recognize from Greater Tuna and some appearing here for the first time, join in the holiday fun. A Tuna Christmas is a total delight for all seasons, and even audiences who have not seen Greater Tuna will enjoy this laugh-filled evening. Tickets will go on sale soon so stay tuned!
