Regardless of what your family is involved in, Cooperative Extension plays a role. For more than 100 years, we’ve been offering something for everyone to help them see returns in their endeavors, careers, finances and more. If you have one acre or more than 1,000, our agriculture and natural resource extension agents can help you with a range of topics that can make you more knowledgeable and profitable.
Through research-based education, we bring the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment straight to you.
Our animal and food sciences programs cover beef, dairy, equine, sheep, goats, poultry, swine and meats. Our plant and soil sciences programs include forages, grain crops, soils, tobacco, turf, waste management, water quality and weeds. Our horticulture programs include flowers, fruits, nuts, nursery and landscape, new crops, vegetables and fruits for home, commercial and organic operations. We also offer many programs in forestry, agricultural economics, entomology, plant pathology and biosystems and agricultural engineering.
University of Kentucky Extension Agents and Specialists can assist you in taking a soil sample, figuring out the correct feed ration for your livestock, identifying pests, what to plant in your patio garden and so much more.
For more information about local agricultural and natural resources extension, contact the Simpson County Extension office by calling (270) 586-4484 or stop by 300 N. Main St. Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
