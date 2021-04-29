On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,742,037 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
“This week, I’ve visited a few of our state’s most unique vaccination sites — from a mobile clinic run out of an emergency management van that can meet people where they are, to a pop-up clinic at a professional soccer game,” said Gov. Beshear. “No matter where you are, there’s a convenient, and sometimes even fun, place where you can get your shot of hope, protect yourself and save lives.”
Kentuckians should visit vaccinemap.ky.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site near them.
Case InformationAs of 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
Kentuckians vaccinated (have received at least one dose): 1,742,037
New cases today: 747
New deaths today: 9
New audit deaths: 0
Positivity rate: 3.11%
Total deaths: 6,485
Currently hospitalized: 434
Currently in ICU: 119
Currently on ventilator: 59
Top counties with the most positive cases today are Jefferson, Fayette, Boone, Bullitt and Warren. Each county reported at least 32 new cases.
Appointments Open at Federal Emergency Management Agency Supported COVID-19 Vaccination Site in Henderson
Gov. Beshear visited Henderson to help launch one of two new Community Vaccination Center (CVC) sites, which the state is opening in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The commonwealth and FEMA will also open a CVC site in Laurel County. To learn more, see the full release.
Nearly $1 Million in Grant Funds Announced for Western Kentucky CommunitiesGov. Beshear announced nearly $1 million in funding from the Community Development Block Grant program for communities in Western Kentucky. Recipients will use funds to purchase land for the Western Kentucky Regional Training Center in Webster County and to upgrade the outdated Job Corps Sewer system in Union County.
Gov. Beshear also announced more than $750,000 from the Transportation Cabinet to improve highway safety near Kentucky schools. All projects will build a stronger, better Western Kentucky by supporting education and job training and providing modern infrastructure.
To learn more, see the full release.
— Submitted
Gov. Beshear Requests Federal Funding for 26 More Counties Affected by Flooding
Following Gov. Beshear’s request, President Joe Biden granted a Major Disaster Declaration for the Commonwealth of Kentucky Friday, April 23, which included nine counties, to help individuals and communities recover from severe storms, flooding and mudslides that occurred Feb. 27-March 14. The Governor requested federal funding to assist 26 more counties severely impacted by flooding.
